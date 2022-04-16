×
Billie Jean King Cup 2022 today's roundup: Iga Swiatek, Emma Raducanu register wins for Poland and Great Britain | 15 April 2022

Iga Swiatek (L) and Emma Raducanu registered wins on Day 1 of the Billie Jean King Cup Play-Offs 2022
Vedant Chandel
ANALYST
Modified Apr 16, 2022 12:49 PM IST
World No. 1 Iga Swiatek and reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu registered wins on an eventful first day of the Billie Jean King Cup on Friday.

Raducanu, making her debut in the competition, registered a straight-sets victory against Tereza Martincova to give Great Britain a point. Iga Swiatek, meanwhile, demolished Mihaela Buzarnescu to launch Poland's charge.

We were at the edge of our seats… were you?A recap of Day 1 in 🇨🇿 1-1🇬🇧#BJKCup https://t.co/A9slY8UtHr

Here is a quick recap of what transpired on Day 1 of the Billie Jean King Cup qualification ties.

Iga Swiatek, Magda Linette give Poland a 2-0 lead over Romania

Magda Linette gave Poland their first win.
Magda Linette took on Irina-Camelia Begu in the first rubber of the Poland vs Romania tie at the Radom Sports Center in Poland. The Charleston Open doubles champion showcased her incredible fighting skills as she fended off a spirited comeback attempt to outlast Begu 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 to give her team the lead.

Swiatek had a much easier time, as she dropped only one game in a 6-1, 6-0 win against Buzarnescu. With two wins in as many matches, Poland has one foot in the Billie Jean King Cup finals.

Poland cruising ahead 🇵🇱 ⚡️@MagdaLinette and @iga_swiatek secured a 2-0 lead against Romania#BJKCup | @pzt_tenis https://t.co/KrLhm2SOSn

Emma Raducanu levels tie for Great Britain against Czech Republic

Emma Raducanu after beating Tereza Martincova.
Emma Raducanu's win over the big-hitting Tereza Martincova helped Great Britain level their tie against 11-time champions Czech Republic. The Brit was overjoyed with her 7-5, 7-5 win, her first professional victory on a claycourt.

"This one means so much to me" 🤩The smile says it all as @EmmaRaducanu adjusts to life on clay in style#BJKCup | @the_LTA https://t.co/d1G7vlpoxJ
"This one means so much to me," Raducanu said after the win. "It's my first match at the Billie Jean King Cup and to represent my team and come out here on a clay court, which is my first professional match on clay, it's really amazing."

Czech Republic had taken a 1-0 lead over Great Britain with Marketa Vondrousova defeating Harriet Dart 6-1, 6-0. The top-ranked Czech -- in the absence of Barbora Krejcikova, Karolina Pliskova and Petra Kvitova -- will play Raducanu on Saturday.

Billie Jean King Cup 2022: Day 1 results at a glance

Camila Giorgi beat Oceane Dodin on Day 1.
Italy vs France (2-0)

Jasmine Paolini (ITA) def. Alize Cornet (FRA) 2-6, 6-1, 7-6(2)

Camila Giorgi (ITA) def. Oceane Dodin (FRA) 6-1, 6-2

Czech Republic vs Great Britain (1-1)

Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) def. Harriet Dart (GBR) 6-1, 6-0

Emma Raducanu (GBR) def. Tereza Martincova (CZE) 7-5, 7-5

"It is a great feeling, the people were fantastic"Jasmine Paolini helps Italy to a 2-0 lead on home court#BJKCup | @Federtennis

Kazakhstan vs Germany (2-0)

Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) def. Angelique Kerber (GER) 3-6, 6-3, 6-2

Elena Rybakina (KAZ) def. Laura Seigemund (GER) 6-0, 6-1

Netherlands vs Spain (0-2)

Nuria Parrizas Diaz (ESP) def. Arantxa Rus (NED) 6-2, 7-6(2)

Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) def. Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove (NED) 6-4, 6-3

Poland vs Romania (2-0)

Magda Linette (POL) def. Irina-Camelia Begu (ROM) 6-1, 4-6, 6-2

Iga Swiatek (POL) def. Mihaela Buzarnescu (ROM) 6-1, 6-0

🇪🇸@NuriaParrizas takes a stunning victory over 🇳🇱Arantxa Rus winning 6-2 7-6(4)#BJKCup@KNLTB@RFETenis https://t.co/rh9upRd1Wv

Edited by Arvind Sriram
