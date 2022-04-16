Billie Jean King Cup 2022 today's roundup: Iga Swiatek, Emma Raducanu register wins for Poland and Great Britain | 15 April 2022

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek and reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu registered wins on an eventful first day of the Billie Jean King Cup on Friday.

Raducanu, making her debut in the competition, registered a straight-sets victory against Tereza Martincova to give Great Britain a point. Iga Swiatek, meanwhile, demolished Mihaela Buzarnescu to launch Poland's charge.

Here is a quick recap of what transpired on Day 1 of the Billie Jean King Cup qualification ties.

Iga Swiatek, Magda Linette give Poland a 2-0 lead over Romania

Magda Linette gave Poland their first win.

Magda Linette took on Irina-Camelia Begu in the first rubber of the Poland vs Romania tie at the Radom Sports Center in Poland. The Charleston Open doubles champion showcased her incredible fighting skills as she fended off a spirited comeback attempt to outlast Begu 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 to give her team the lead.

Swiatek had a much easier time, as she dropped only one game in a 6-1, 6-0 win against Buzarnescu. With two wins in as many matches, Poland has one foot in the Billie Jean King Cup finals.

Emma Raducanu levels tie for Great Britain against Czech Republic

Emma Raducanu after beating Tereza Martincova.

Emma Raducanu's win over the big-hitting Tereza Martincova helped Great Britain level their tie against 11-time champions Czech Republic. The Brit was overjoyed with her 7-5, 7-5 win, her first professional victory on a claycourt.

"This one means so much to me," Raducanu said after the win. "It's my first match at the Billie Jean King Cup and to represent my team and come out here on a clay court, which is my first professional match on clay, it's really amazing."

Czech Republic had taken a 1-0 lead over Great Britain with Marketa Vondrousova defeating Harriet Dart 6-1, 6-0. The top-ranked Czech -- in the absence of Barbora Krejcikova, Karolina Pliskova and Petra Kvitova -- will play Raducanu on Saturday.

Billie Jean King Cup 2022: Day 1 results at a glance

Camila Giorgi beat Oceane Dodin on Day 1.

Italy vs France (2-0)

Jasmine Paolini (ITA) def. Alize Cornet (FRA) 2-6, 6-1, 7-6(2)

Camila Giorgi (ITA) def. Oceane Dodin (FRA) 6-1, 6-2

Czech Republic vs Great Britain (1-1)

Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) def. Harriet Dart (GBR) 6-1, 6-0

Emma Raducanu (GBR) def. Tereza Martincova (CZE) 7-5, 7-5

Kazakhstan vs Germany (2-0)

Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) def. Angelique Kerber (GER) 3-6, 6-3, 6-2

Elena Rybakina (KAZ) def. Laura Seigemund (GER) 6-0, 6-1

Netherlands vs Spain (0-2)

Nuria Parrizas Diaz (ESP) def. Arantxa Rus (NED) 6-2, 7-6(2)

Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) def. Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove (NED) 6-4, 6-3

Poland vs Romania (2-0)

Magda Linette (POL) def. Irina-Camelia Begu (ROM) 6-1, 4-6, 6-2

Iga Swiatek (POL) def. Mihaela Buzarnescu (ROM) 6-1, 6-0

