Billie Jean King Cup 2023 final, Canada vs Italy: Where to watch, live stream details and more

The final of the Billie Jean King Cup will see Canada take on Italy at the Estadio de la Cartuja in Spain.

The Canadians started the tournament against host nation Spain and wins from Marina Stakusic and Leylah Fernandez against Rebeka Masarova and Sara Sorribes Tormo respectively sealed the tie for them before Eugenie Bouchard and Gabriela Dabrowski beat Masarova and Sorribes Tormo 6-3, 7-5 to complete a clean sweep for the North Americans.

They then produced another dominant performance against Poland. Stakusic came back from a set down to beat Magdalena Frech 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 before Fernandez defeated Magda Linette 6-2, 6-3 to confirm Canada's place in the semifinals. Bouchard and Dabrowski once again won the doubles clash, this time against Weronika Falkowska and Katarzyna Kawa, to register another 3-0 win.

The Canadians faced the Czech Republic in the semifinals and found themselves 1-0 down after Barbora Krejcikova made easy work of Marina Stakusic, winning 6-2, 6-1. However, Leylah Fernandez produced a stellar performance against Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova to beat her 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 and level the score.

The 2021 US Open runner-up then partnered with Gabriela Dabrowski and beat Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova to seal Canada's place in the final of the Billie Jean King Cup.

The Italians faced France in their first match and won 2-1, thanks to wins from Martina Trevisan and Jasmine Paolini. Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic managed to pull one back for the French by winning the doubles clash against Trevisan and Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

They then faced Germany, and Trevisan was once again crucial as she beat Eva Lys before Paolini triumphed over Anna-Lena Friedsam to seal Italy's place in the semifinals. Lucia Bronzetti and Elisabetta Cocciaretto won the doubles match against Friedsam and Laura Siegemund.

Italy faced Slovenia in the semifinals and their singles spearheads once again starred as they won their matches against Kaja Juvan and Tamara Zidansek to seal the country's place in the Billie Jean King Cup final.

Where to watch Billie Jean King Cup 2023

Viewers in the following countries can watch the final of the Billie Jean King Cup live on the following channels and sites:

United States - Tennis Channel.

Canada - Sportsnet & TVA.

Great Britain - Tennis Channel & BBC.

Spain - RTVE.

Germany - Tennis Channel.

France - beIN Sports.

Brazil - ESPN.

Italy - SuperTennis.

Austria - Tennis Channel & OETV.

Belgium - Telenet.

Poland - Polsat.

Kazakhstan - Qazsport.

Czech Republic - Ceska Televize.

Romania - Digisport.

Slovenia - Sport TV.

Ukraine - Poverkhnost.

Mexico - TVC Deportes.

Slovakia - JOJ.