Billie Jean King Cup 2024: India blank Pacific Oceania 3-0 in straight sets

The Indian women’s team has made a winning start at the Billie Jean King Cup in Changsha, China, as they beat Pacific Oceania in the first tie of Asia/Oceania Group 1 on Tuesday, April 9. The likes of Rutuja Bhosale and Ankita Raina led from the front, with both securing victories in their respective singles encounters.

As for the Women’s doubles, Prarthana Thombare-Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty duo put in a sensational performance to register a 3-0 clean sweep.

Rutuja Bhosale put in a dominant performance as she secured a 6-0,6-0 win over Tarani Kamoe, showcasing her stunning serving skills. Ankita Raina, on the other hand, claimed a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Saoirse Breen, thereby taking a 2-0 lead for the team.

Speaking of the women’s doubles pair of Prarthana Thombare and Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty, the duo picked up another straight-set win (6-1, 6-1) over Mehetia Boosie and Ruby Coffin in the final match of the tie at the Billie Jean King Cup 2024.

Having registered a 3-0 win in their first game, the Indian team will now lock swords with the Chinese team in the next pool stage encounter on Wednesday.

“I don’t know how many of us are comfortable playing on clay”- Ankita Raina ahead of Billie Jean King Cup

Earlier, India’s top player, Ankita Raina expressed confidence in the Indian team ahead of the start of the Billie Jean King Cup tournament. However, she raised concerns about playing on the clay surface.

“We have a strong team and everyone has done well in the last two months. That is a positive. Even for doubles, we have options,” Ankita was quoted as saying to Sportstar.

“The only thing is we are playing on clay this time. I don’t know how many of us are comfortable playing and performing on clay. For this reason, don’t want to be overconfident. I think that cost us a bit last year against Korea in the last tie, even though the result would not have changed our position,” Ankita added.

The Indian team is grouped alongside teams, namely China, Korea, New Zealand, and Taiwan. The top two teams from the group will advance to the World Group play-off, while the bottom two teams will be relegated to Asia-Oceania Group 2.