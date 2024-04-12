Billie Jean King Cup 2024: India earn third win with a 2-1 victory over South Korea

The Indian women’s team continued their fine run at the Billie Jean King Cup 2024 as they beat Republic of Korea 2-1 in the Asian/Oceania Group 1 tie at the Moon Island Clay Park in Changsha on Friday. It is worth mentioning that this was India’s third win in four matches in Asia/Oceania Group I.

Rutuja Bhosale got the team off to a winning start as she secured a comprehensive 6-2, 6-2 win over Sohyun Park in the Billie Jean King Cup's singles encounter. The contest carried on for one hour and five minutes but was largely dominated by Rutuja.

Unfortunately, Ankita Raina, once again, lost her encounter in the second singles match of the Billie Jean King Cup 2024 . Raina suffered a 6-2, 6-3 loss against world number 241 Sujeong Jang in the contest which lasted an hour and 30 minutes.

Ankita, however, fought back in the doubles encounter, pairing up with Prarthana Thombare. In a do-or-die encounter, the India duo registered a 6-4, 6-4 win over Dabin Kim and Sohyun Park.

India beat Chinese Taipei 2-1 in the Billie Jean King Cup 2024 on Thursday

Earlier, India picked up a 2-1 win over Chinese Taipei on Thursday. Much like the game against Korea, it was Rutuja Bhosale, who gave India a winning start. She outclassed Hao-Ching Chang 6-3, 6-2 in one hour and 21 minutes.

Ankita Raina lost the second singles encounter but helped India win the doubles encounter with Prarthana Thombare. The decider proved to be an intriguing contest. The first set went in the favour of Chinese Taipei but the India duo stormed back to win the next two sets.

India are now placed at second spot in Pool A standings at the Billie Jean King Cup 2024, while China are at the top. Notably, India’s only defeat in the tournament has come against China. The Indian women’s team ought to finish in the top two spots to earn qualification for the playoffs.

The bottom two teams will be relegated to Group II for next season. India are slated to play their next match against New Zealand in what will be their final group game on Saturday.