Billie Jean King Cup 2024: India lose 1-2 to New Zealand; fail to secure promotion to the play-offs

The Indian women’s tennis team ended its Billie Jean King Cup 2024 campaign with a 1-2 defeat to New Zealand at the Moon Island Clay Park in Changsha, the People’s Republic of China, on Saturday, April 13.

Team India had to settle for the third position at the end of the group stage in Asia/Oceania Group I. China and Korea have been promoted to the playoffs after finishing in the top two in the Billie Jean King Cup.

Chinese Taipei and Pacific Oceania ended at the bottom two spots and have been relegated to Asia/Oceania Group II in 2025. However, India and New Zealand will remain in Group I in Billie Jean King Cup in 2025.

Moving to the details of the game against New Zealand, Rutuja Bhosale, the 379th ranked player, gave India an early lead after beating World No. 632 Monique Barry 6-2, 7-6(5) in her singles campaign that lasted one hour and 41 minutes.

Later in the second singles match, 255th ranked Ankita Raina suffered a 2-6, 0-6 defeat to 169th ranked Lulu Sun. This encounter helped New Zealand level the tie 1-1.

In the doubles encounter, Ankita Raina paired up with Prarthana Thombare to lock horns with Erin Routliffe and Paige Hourigan. The Indian duo failed to create an impact, losing by 1-6, 5-7 in one hour and 27 minutes.

Unfortunately, this was India’s second defeat in Group I after a 3-0 defeat to China earlier. India had secured wins over Pacific Oceania 3-0 in their opening game, stunned Chinese Taipei 2-1 and registered a 2-1 victory over South Korea.

India earlier bagged a win over Korea in Billie Jean King Cup 2024

Team India bagged their third win of the campaign over Korea with a scoreline of 2-1 on the previous day. Rutuja Bhosale started off the contest with an easy 6-2, 6-2 win over S Park in the first singles encounter.

Later, Ankita Raina went down to S Jang 2-6, 3-6 in the second singles encounter. In the doubles contest, Ankita Raina and P Thombare secured a win over D Kim and S Park by 6-4, 6-4.