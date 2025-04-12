Billie Jean King Cup 2025 Day 4: Vaidehi Chaudhari and Shrivalli Bhamidipaty lead India to third consecutive victory in playoff chase

Emerging Indian tennis talents Vaidehi Chaudhari and Shrivalli Bhamidipaty took the home team to their third consecutive win at the Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania Group 1 tournament in Pune on Friday, April 11. They secured a 2-1 victory against Chinese Taipei and improved their chances of playoff qualification.

The Mahalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex, a multisport venue in Pune, has turned into a learning opportunity for the young players who have competed in the tournament, one that has exhibited Indian tennis potential. Following this match, India moved into second place on the points table, with players showing remarkable form throughout the competition organized by MSLTA, ITF, AITA, and PMDTA.

Vaidehi Chaudhari continued her stellar run with another victory. Currently ranked 351 in singles, she maintained the great form she has displayed at the tournament and prevailed against Fang An Lin in a tight match that went to three sets.

Vaidehi Chaudhari in action at the Billie Jean King Cup

Chaudhari started well, taking the first set 6-2, but her opponent rallied and took the second set 7-5. Chaudhari composed herself and won the third set 6-4 in a tightly contested match that lasted two hours and nine minutes, giving India an important 1-0 advantage in the tie.

Riding on her momentum, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty continued to display great form, as she won her fourth match in a row in the tournament, defeating Joanna Garland (ranked 207) in this round.

The up-and-coming Indian player (ranked 304) beat Garland handily in the first set 6-2, but Garland was much tougher in the second set, However, Bhamidipaty kept her composure and won a tough tiebreaker 7-6(3). The entire match took two hours and 38 minutes.

Shrivalli Bhamidipaty at the Billie Jean King's Cup

Even though India had won the tie, they sent out their experienced duo of Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare in the doubles. The pair started slowly, dropping the opening set 2-6 against the experienced Yi Tsen Cho and Fang-Hsein Wu from Chinese Taipei.

The Indian team fought back to take the second set 6-4 and force a super tie-break. Eventually, it was the Chinese Taipei pair that got the better of Raina and Thombare, emerging victorious 10-6 and saving their honour in a tie that featured three matches. The doubles match lasted one hour and 31 minutes.

India will now turn its focus to its final match against the Republic of Korea on Saturday, April 12. If they win this match, they will qualify for the playoffs - an important win for Indian women's tennis.

Fans can catch the Asia-Oceania leg of the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup live on DD Sports.

Vaidehi and Shrivalli lead charge for women's tennis development in India

The Asia-Ocenia leg of the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup has garnered a lot of traction from tennis fans around the region. Regarded as one of the premier global competitions in women's tennis, the Billie Jean King Cup has yet again lived up to its reputation, unearthing new talent.

For India, advancement in the competition elevates the identity of Indian women's tennis on the world stage and gives invaluable exposure and experience for its developing players. With talents such as Chaudhari and Bhamidipaty coming through, Indian women's tennis appears bright for the future.

