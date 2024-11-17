Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024: Katie Boulter vs Leylah Fernandez preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Katie Boulter vs Leylah Fernandez

Date: November 17, 2024

Tournament: Billie Jean King Cup

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Martin Carpena Arena, Malaga, Spain

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $9.6 million

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - BBC, Tennis Channel Int. | Canada - CBC, TVA

Katie Boulter vs Leylah Fernandez preview

Katie Boulter and Leylah Fernandez will lock horns in the second singles encounter at the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup quarterfinal tie between Great Britain and Canada.

Boulter, who is the top-ranked player from her country at the moment, had helped her side take the win against Germany in the Round of 16 as she comfortably beat Germany’s Laura Seigemund 6-1, 6-2.

The Briton has enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2024. She has won two WTA titles including her biggest victory yet, in San Diego. She has broken into the top 25 in the rankings too.

Fernandez led her side to the title last year. (Source: Getty)

Fernandez, meanwhile, is yet to play a match at this year’s Billie Jean King Cup Finals, for defending champions Canada.

The Canadian is, however, in solid form, having made deep runs at back-to-back tournaments in Japan and Hong Kong. She is currently ranked just outside the top 30 but has the experience of having played in her country's title-winning efforts last year.

Katie Boulter vs Leylah Fernandez head-to-head

Fernandez and Boulter have split their last two meetings so their current head-to-head stands at 1-1. The Canadian won the most recent meeting, which came last year in Washington.

Katie Boulter vs Leylah Fernandez odds

Katie Boulter vs Leylah Fernandez prediction

Boulter will be the favorite to win on paper. (Source: Getty)

Both Katie Boulter and Leylah Fernandez both possess big serves that they rely upon to win quick and easy points.

The Canadian, in particular, makes the best use of her lefty serve to keep her opponents on their toes. She has also spent a considerable amount of time on the doubles court off late, honing her skills in the front court.

Boulter, who also has a big weapon in the form of her serve, meanwhile, has expanded her repertoire of strokes and now possesses solid groundstrokes off both wings. She can go toe-to-toe with the best from the baseline.

Both women have been in good form coming into the contest, but the extra time spent on the court in Malaga during her opener would have given Boulter a chance to get used to the conditions. Fernandez will need to settle in quickly or she risks being blown off the court by the more locally-experienced player.

Prediction: Katie Boulter to win in three sets

