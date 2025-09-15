Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2025 USA vs Kazakhstan: Jessica Pegula, Emma Navarro and other players to watch out for, bracket, where to watch

The 2025 Billie Jean King Cup finals will take place in Shenzhen, China, from September 16-21. The star-studded women's event is being held in Asia for the first time since 1989.
Eight teams will compete for the world championship, including defending champions Italy and host nation China. The tournament follows a knockout format starting with the quarterfinals, where the top four seeded teams (Italy, Great Britain, USA, and Spain) face unseeded opponents.
Team USA will be led by former World No. 1 Lindsay Davenport and include the likes of Jessica Pegula, Emma Navarro, Taylor Townsend and McCarney Kessler. They will lock horns with Kazakhstan for the first time in the quarterfinals.
The Kazakhs, on the other hand, will be led by Yuriy Schukin. They will field the likes of Elena Rybakina, Yulia Putintseva, Zarina Diyas, and Anna Danilina.
The competition was renamed from the Fed Cup in 2020 to honour tennis legend Billie Jean King, who won 12 Grand Slam singles titles. Each tie consists of best-of-three matches, including two singles rounds and a decisive doubles match if needed.
Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2025: Fixtures
The Billie Jean King Cup will be held at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Centre Arena in Shenzhen, People's Republic of China. Here are the fixtures from the upcoming week:
All times local time (CST, GMT+8)
16 September, 17:00 - Quarter-final 1: Italy vs People's Republic of China
17 September, 17:00 - Quarter-final 2: Spain vs Ukraine
18 September, 10:00 - Quarter-final 3: Kazakhstan vs USA
18 September, not before 17:00 - Quarter-final 4: Japan vs Great Britain
19 September, 17:00 - Semi-final 1: Winner of quarter-final 1 vs winner of quarter-final 2
20 September, 17:00 - Semi-final 2: Winner of quarter-final 3 vs winner of quarter-final 4
21 September, 17:00 - Final: Winner of semi-final 1 vs winner of semi-final 2
Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2025: Live Streaming and TV Channel details
Viewers can watch the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup finals on the following channels and streaming platforms:
Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport
Argentina - TYC
Brazil - ESPN
Canada - TVA & CBC (both for Canada matches only)
Caribbean - Flow Sports
Colombia - Win Sports (Colombia matches only)
USA - Tennis Channel
Australia - Nine* & beIN
China - CCTV, Guangdong Sports Channel, iQIYI, Migu, Bilibili, Great Sports (Shanghai Media Group), Youku
Indonesia - IEG
Japan - U-Next
Kazakhstan - Sport +
Singapore - StarHub
Czechia - Ceska Televize
Denmark - DR* (Denmark matches only)
Finland - YLE (Finals only)
France - beIN
Germany - Tennis Channel
Great Britain - BBC* (GB matches only) & Tennis Channel
Hungary - MTVA
Italy - Super Tennis
Malta - PBS*
Netherlands - Ziggo TV
Poland - Polsat*
Portugal - Sport TV
Romania - Digi Sport
Slovakia - RTVS*
Spain - TVE* & Tennis Channel
Switzerland - SRG SSR* & Tennis Channel
Türkiye - S Sport
Ukraine - Setanta
MENA - beIN
Click here to know more.