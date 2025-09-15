Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2025 USA vs Kazakhstan: Jessica Pegula, Emma Navarro and other players to watch out for, bracket, where to watch

By Aman Mohamed
Modified Sep 15, 2025 03:05 GMT
Billie Jean King Cup Finals - USA VS Kazakhstan
Billie Jean King Cup Finals - USA VS Kazakhstan - Image Source: Getty

The 2025 Billie Jean King Cup finals will take place in Shenzhen, China, from September 16-21. The star-studded women's event is being held in Asia for the first time since 1989.

Eight teams will compete for the world championship, including defending champions Italy and host nation China. The tournament follows a knockout format starting with the quarterfinals, where the top four seeded teams (Italy, Great Britain, USA, and Spain) face unseeded opponents.

Team USA will be led by former World No. 1 Lindsay Davenport and include the likes of Jessica Pegula, Emma Navarro, Taylor Townsend and McCarney Kessler. They will lock horns with Kazakhstan for the first time in the quarterfinals.

The Kazakhs, on the other hand, will be led by Yuriy Schukin. They will field the likes of Elena Rybakina, Yulia Putintseva, Zarina Diyas, and Anna Danilina.

The competition was renamed from the Fed Cup in 2020 to honour tennis legend Billie Jean King, who won 12 Grand Slam singles titles. Each tie consists of best-of-three matches, including two singles rounds and a decisive doubles match if needed.

Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2025: Fixtures

The Billie Jean King Cup will be held at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Centre Arena in Shenzhen, People's Republic of China. Here are the fixtures from the upcoming week:

All times local time (CST, GMT+8)

16 September, 17:00 - Quarter-final 1: Italy vs People's Republic of China

17 September, 17:00 - Quarter-final 2: Spain vs Ukraine

18 September, 10:00 - Quarter-final 3: Kazakhstan vs USA

18 September, not before 17:00 - Quarter-final 4: Japan vs Great Britain

19 September, 17:00 - Semi-final 1: Winner of quarter-final 1 vs winner of quarter-final 2

20 September, 17:00 - Semi-final 2: Winner of quarter-final 3 vs winner of quarter-final 4

21 September, 17:00 - Final: Winner of semi-final 1 vs winner of semi-final 2

Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2025: Live Streaming and TV Channel details

Team Kazakhstan at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals By Gainbridge Finals 2025 - Previews
Team Kazakhstan at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals By Gainbridge Finals 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty

Viewers can watch the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup finals on the following channels and streaming platforms:

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport

Argentina - TYC

Brazil - ESPN

Canada - TVA & CBC (both for Canada matches only)

Caribbean - Flow Sports

Colombia - Win Sports (Colombia matches only)

USA - Tennis Channel

Australia - Nine* & beIN

China - CCTV, Guangdong Sports Channel, iQIYI, Migu, Bilibili, Great Sports (Shanghai Media Group), Youku

Indonesia - IEG

Japan - U-Next

Kazakhstan - Sport +

Singapore - StarHub

Czechia - Ceska Televize

Denmark - DR* (Denmark matches only)

Finland - YLE (Finals only)

France - beIN

Germany - Tennis Channel

Great Britain - BBC* (GB matches only) & Tennis Channel

Hungary - MTVA

Italy - Super Tennis

Malta - PBS*

Netherlands - Ziggo TV

Poland - Polsat*

Portugal - Sport TV

Romania - Digi Sport

Slovakia - RTVS*

Spain - TVE* & Tennis Channel

Switzerland - SRG SSR* & Tennis Channel

Türkiye - S Sport

Ukraine - Setanta

MENA - beIN

Click here to know more.

