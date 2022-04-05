×
"Billie Jean King, you're not just one of the greatest tennis players, you're also a pioneer for equal pay" - Grammy winner Brandi Carlile

Brandi Carlile hosted Billie Jean King on the Ellen DeGeneres Show
Vedant Chandel
ANALYST
Modified Apr 05, 2022 03:19 PM IST
Six-time Grammy Award winner Brandi Carlile spoke at length about her admiration for former World No. 1 Billie Jean King on the latest episode of the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Carlile, who was hosting the talk show in DeGeneres' absence, recalled the Battle of the Sexes—where King beat former men's World No. 1 Bobby Riggs—and called it "the most pivotal moment in sports history."

The Ravensdale native said her daughter was inspired by King to take up tennis, before joking that she wanted her to ask the tennis legend about the number of men she has "embarrassed" over the course of her pathbreaking career.

"To the 50th anniversary of the battle of the sexes, which is the most pivotal moment in sports history," Carlile said. "Well my oldest daughter Evangeline, the one you were just she wants play tennis. So we're getting our tennis lesson and I'm telling her, I'm telling her about Bobby Riggs, and tell her about the battle of sexism, telling her about you," Carlile said.
"And I've been so nervous and excited about seeing you today meeting you in this way and interviewing you," she continued. "Right before I left, I said, is there any any questions that you'd like me to ask Billie Jean King today? And she goes, oh yeah, I'm wondering, if you'll ask her exactly how many men she's embarrassed."
Billie Jean King and Rosie Cassals at the 1972 Wimbledon Championships
Carlile went on to call Billie Jean King "one of the greatest tennis players of all time" and a "pioneer for equal pay," adding that her work of ensuring the same prize money for men and women transcended tennis and will impact generations to come.

"Billie Jean, you're not just one of the greatest tennis players of all time, but you are a pioneer for equal pay in sports," Carlile said. "And I really feel so strongly that the work that you've done has impacted generations that will continue to impact generations. It transcends not just tennis but sports into every walk of the world that your mission towards inclusivity is absolutely brilliant."

"You coming out at 51 is why I felt like I could come out at 15" - Brandi Carlile on Billie Jean King

King at the All England Club
Carlile also described Billie Jean King as her hero, saying the courage of the tennis player to come out at the age of 51 made it easier for her to accept her identity as gay at a very young age.

The singer-songwriter added that King's work promoting inclusivity in society would continue to help people across the globe.

"It means so much to me that you're here," Carlile said. "It really means the world to me, you are absolutely one of my great heroes in life and you coming out at 51 is why I felt like I could come out at 15 and you made that a lot easier for me because of the work that you did."

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala
