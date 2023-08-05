Billie Jean King sends birthday wishes to former POTUS Barack Obama, shares a memory of them together

Tennis legend Billie Jean King recently wished former President Barack Obama a happy birthday by posting a nostalgic picture of them together.

King, who won 39 Grand Slam titles and championed gender equality and social justice in sports and beyond, shared a picture of herself sitting with Obama in a car and smiling for the cameras during one of their many encounters over the years.

Obama served as the 44th president of the United States from 2009 to 2017. He was the first African-American to hold office and the first president born outside the continental United States. He is widely regarded as one of the most influential and popular presidents in American history.

In 2009, King was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Obama, the highest civilian honor in the United States. King was one of the 16 recipients that year, along with other luminaries, such as civil rights activist Reverend Joseph Lowery, physicist Stephen Hawking, and actor Sidney Poitier.

King shared the picture on Twitter this Friday, August 4, and wished Obama on his 62nd birthday.

"Sending Former President @BarackObama our best wishes on his birthday today," King wrote on Twitter.

King was one of the notable figures present at the White House's recent state dinner for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted the event, aiming to commemorate the robust connections between the two nations and their leaders.

Billie Jean King took to her Instagram account on June 22 to reveal her participation in the state dinner. She uploaded several photos of herself alongside Kloss and other prominent attendees like Senator Chuck Schumer and Senator Amy Klobuchar.

“So privileged to attend the State Dinner for India at the White House," King wrote on Instagram.

How the WTA, founded by Billie Jean King, made women’s tennis what it is today

Billie Jean King during WTA 50th Anniversary

Billie Jean King is a tennis icon renowned for her legendary status on the court and her trailblazing efforts in advancing women's rights.

The 79-year-old's accolades encompass an impressive collection of 39 major titles across singles, doubles, and mixed doubles, coupled with her contributions to the victorious US teams in seven Federation Cups and nine Wightman Cups.

Yet, among her extraordinary accomplishments, one shines particularly bright: her pivotal role in establishing the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) in 1973 alongside a group of eight fellow women players.

This groundbreaking initiative marked the inception of the first truly global professional sports tour exclusively for women, ushering in enhanced prospects, increased acknowledgment, and greater prize money.

"It was a nightmare," King said. "It was really scary. I was really scared. But I kept thinking about the future. It's clear now that they're living our dream if you know the history."

“We dreamed of having a tour and equal prize money, but we knew it would take a long time,” she added.

In 1973, Billie Jean King orchestrated a gathering of over 60 women at the Gloucester Hotel in London, a pivotal moment that marked the birth of the WTA.