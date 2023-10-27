Billie Jean King sends birthday wishes to Hillary Clinton as former US Presidential candidate turns 76

American tennis icon Billie Jean King recently conveyed her wishes to former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who celebrated her 76th birthday on October 26.

As wife of former President Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton served as the former First Lady of the United States during his tenure from 1993 to 2001. Hilary Clinton was also a senator, who represented New York and served as the Secretary of State during former President Barack Obama's first term in office.

The former World No. 1 posted on X on Thursday to celebrate Clinton's birthday as she turned 76. The post featured an image of the two, Billie Jean King and Hillary Clinton.

"Happy birthday to our friend, the inimitable Hillary Clinton," Billie Jean King wrote.

King and Clinton have consistently shown support for each other and have maintained a good relationship over the years. During Clinton's 2016 presidential election campaign, King provided her full support and even gave assistance in her campaign.

In one of her tweets during the election season (on January 26, 2016), King expressed her support for Clinton, calling her "the most qualified candidate for President."

"The most qualified candidate for President happens to be a woman & electing Hillary Clinton would be a revolutionary moment in our history" King tweeted.

Clinton didn't win that election. She secured the popular vote but lost to Donald Trump through the electoral college.

Billie Jean King's landmark victory at the "Battle of the Sexes" turned 50 this year

Billie Jean King

The "Battle of the Sexes" is linked to a September 1973 tennis match that featured then 55-year-old Bobby Riggs and 29-year-old Billie Jean King. King emerged victorious with scores of 6-4, 6-3, 6-3. This historic match was televised, attracting around fifty million viewers in the United States and an astounding ninety million viewers worldwide.

King's win represented a major step forward in the wider acceptance of women's tennis. Billie Jean King saw the match as much more than just entertainment; she believed that defeating Riggs carried great importance not only for women's tennis but also for the broader women's liberation movement.

On the 50th anniversary of the match, which took place on September 20, 1973, King appeared in an interview on CNN with Christiane Amanpour. She discussed how that victory boosted women's self-confidence and contributed to providing equal opportunities for women.

"I still have people coming to me and one of the most important things I have Heard over the last fifty years is the impact it had on women and their self confidence and for men, for the first time many of the men thought about their daughters and all of a sudden they said, I do want my daughter to have equal opportunities with my son's and it really started to change the hearts and minds of people" she said.