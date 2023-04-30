British billionaire and founder of the Virgin Group Richard Branson recalled playing against Serena Williams and Venus Williams alongside his doubles teammate Maria Sharapova on Wimbledon's historic Centre Court.

Branson recently paid a visit to the Virgin Voyages crew in Miami on board the Scarlet Lady. Venus, who is an investor in the Virgin Voyages cruise line, accompanied him on the trip.

Recounting the experience on his blog, Branson stated that he was glad Williams had joined him on board the ship. He also revealed that the seven-time Grand Slam champion had invested in the cruise line through an investment platform for professional athletes.

"She was good enough to join us on board Scarlet Lady and it was great to catch up. Venus is an investor in Virgin Voyages through Patricof Co, an investment platform for professional athletes," he wrote.

Alongside Williams, 40 other professional athletes have invested in Virgin Voyages through the same platform, including Blake Griffin, Kemba Walker and Travis Kelce.

Branson also recounted reminiscing with Venus about a doubles match they played on Wimbledon's Centre Court. While Venus and Serena teamed up, he partnered with Sharapova. The 72-year-old joked that while he thought he and Sharapova had bested the Williams sisters, the former World No. 1 wasn't as convinced.

"I’d last seen Venus on board Virgin Voyages, but we got to talk about another time we crossed paths – on Centre Court at Wimbledon. Lucky player that I am, I somehow ended up teaming up with Maria Sharapova in doubles against Venus and Serena for a fun game. I think we came out on top. Venus wasn’t so sure though!," he wrote.

A brief look at Venus Williams' business ventures

On March 1, 2023, Venus Williams took on the role of Operating Partner in the private equity firm Topspin Consumer Partners. In her new role, the former World No. 1 will be working closely with Topspin and its portfolio companies on broadening their marketing and investment strategies.

Williams also invested in the beauty and wellness brand Asutra and serves as the chief brand officer for the same. Similarly, she joined her sister Serena Williams in financing the growth of Happy Viking, a plant-based nutrition company.

Alongside her large investment portfolio, the seven-time Grand Slam champion is the CEO of her interior design firm V Starr Interiors. She also launched her own athleisure brand EleVen, which had its inauguration at the 2012 New York Fashion Week.

