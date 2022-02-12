Birthday boy Daniil Medvedev shows off new BMW 

World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev turned 26 on Friday. And to mark the occasion, he got himself a new car - from the reputed BMW brand.

The Russian posted pictures of himself posing with the car on his Instagram stories.

Medvedev has a sponsorship deal with BMW Russia, and he renewed his contract with them last year. So it's no surprise that he picked the German automobile brand for his next vehicle.

Мы невероятно рады, что партнерство «Даниил Медведев — выдающийся атлет. Его решительность, перфекционизм и скорость на теннисном корте отлично сочетаются с духом BMW M» — генеральный директор BMW Group Россия Штефан Тойхерт.Мы невероятно рады, что партнерство @DaniilMedwed и @bmwm продолжается новым контрактом «Даниил Медведев — выдающийся атлет. Его решительность, перфекционизм и скорость на теннисном корте отлично сочетаются с духом BMW M» — генеральный директор BMW Group Россия Штефан Тойхерт. Мы невероятно рады, что партнерство @DaniilMedwed и @bmwm продолжается новым контрактом https://t.co/h0bPDwnphq

Medvedev also posted a picture of himself with a birthday cake later during the day.

Daniil Medvedev looking to build on his Australian Open runner-up finish

Daniil Medvedev reached his fourth Grand Slam final at the Australian Open

Following an impressive 2021 during which he won his first Major (at the US Open), Daniil Medvedev kicked off his 2022 season at the ATP Cup. He had a shaky start to the competition though, as he lost to Frenchman Ugo Humbert in his first match.

The Russian bounced back well from that, defeating Alex de Minaur in his next match. In the final four, Medvedev won his singles match against Felix Auger-Aliassime but lost the doubles fixture as Russia were eliminated from the competition.

The 26-year-old was a heavy favorite to win the Australian Open, especially after the withdrawal of Novak Djokovic. He started the tournament by beating Switzerland's Henri Laaksonen, and followed that up with a win over Nick Kyrgios in the second round.

Medvedev then beat Botic van de Zandschulp in straights before getting past Maxime Cressy in four tough sets to reach the quarterfinals.

The Russian faced a tough challenge in the last eight as he went up against Felix Auger-Aliassime. The Canadian took the first two sets but Medvedev rallied, even saving a match point in the process, to win and seal his place in the semifinals.

Medvedev then beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in four sets to reach his fourth Grand Slam final. He was up against Rafael Nadal in the summit clash, and looked like the favorite after bagging the first two sets.

However, the Spaniard staged a spectacular comeback to win a thrilling final and clinch a record 21st Grand Slam singles title.

Medvedev remains second in the ATP rankings, and the difference between him and Novak Djokovic right now is 1,240 points. The Russian was scheduled to compete at the ongoing Rotterdam Open but decided to pull out of the tournament.

He is expected to play next at the Indian Wells Masters, where he will have the opportunity to grab the No. 1 ranking.

