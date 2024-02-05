Bizarre scenes at Cordoba Open as lewd video accidentally plays on big screen at the venue

The 2024 Cordoba Open recently attracted the tennis universe's attention, but for all the wrong reasons.

The ATP 250 tournament in Cordoba, Argentina, which marks the beginning of this year's Latin American claycourt swing, began on Monday (February 5). The first day of the event, however, invited controversy as a large screen TV at the venue displayed two individuals engaged in a s*xual act.

Several social media users were left shocked by the aforementioned instance, which included top tennis journalist Jose Morgado. A small section of fans were present at the scene, which took place in the food and drinks area of the men's tournament.

Warning: The video contains explicit nudity. Reader discretion is advised, and individuals sensitive to explicit material are advised to proceed with caution or choose not to view the video.

A user shared the incident on their X (formerly Twitter) account.

The Cordoba Open, meanwhile, will be headlined by local favorites Francisco Cerundolo, Sebastian Baez, and Tomas Martin Etcheverry, all of whom are ranked inside the men's top 30 rankings. The Argentines will be joined at the event by former champions such as Albert Ramos-Vinolas (2022), Cristian Garin (2020), and Juan Manuel Cerundolo (2021).

The Cordoba Open boasts a field of 28 players and a total financial commitment of $640,705. The ATP 250 tournament was held for the first time on the men's tour in 2019.

Sebastian Baez looking to follow up on career-best 2023 season at this year's Cordoba Open

Sebastian Baez hits a backhand at the 2024 Australian Open

Sebastian Baez enjoyed a respectable year on the ATP Tour in 2023, winning three titles. The Argentine was ranked as low as 72 last July but worked tremendously hard to rise in the standings, which allowed him to achieve a new career-high ranking of 25 last week.

Baez's season started on a rough note last year, as he lost his first three matches leading up to the Cordoba Open. The 23-year-old, however, had a reversal in fortunes at the ATP 250 tournament, winning a second-career title by beating countryman Federico Coria in three sets in the final.

The World No. 26 then had a few quiet months on the circuit before striking gold in Kitzbuhel last July. The Argentine dropped only one set en route to the title, beating a resurgent Dominic Thiem for the loss of just four games in the championship match.

Baez then followed his third ATP title with another run at the Winston Salem Open in August, thereby winning his first-ever tournament on hardcourts. He was in great form all week, beating quality opponents such as Borna Coric, Jiri Lehecka, and Laslo Djere en route to the triumph.