Björn Borg in attendance at Sweden Open to help son Leo in home tournament

Swedish tennis legend Björn Borg was in attendance for his son, Leo Borg's Round of 32 match at the 2023 Sweden Open.

Currently ranked World No. 359, Leo Borg was given a wildcard entry at the ATP 250 event in his home city, Stockholm. The young Swede matched up against World No. 35 Laslo Djere in his opening match but eventually lost 6-3, 6-3.

Leo, who competes mostly on the ITF Tour, peaked at No. 12 in the Junior World rankings.

Leo Borg is the son of 11-time Grand Slam champion Björn Borg who retired in 1993 (for the second time), but still remains an iconic figure in the sport. The former World No. 1 was seen seated in the stands for his son's game against the Serbian.

A video has been posted on social media where the 66-year-old can be seen watching his son play. The post read:

"Bjorn Borg is in the house! No pressure, Leo 😉🇸🇪"

Björn Borg holds the distinction of being the first man in the Open Era to secure 11 Grand Slam singles titles. His record includes six French Open titles and an unprecedented five consecutive triumphs at Wimbledon between 1974 and 1981.

"It is worse to watch your son or daughter from the stands" - Björn Borg admits to being nervous in his kids' matches

Swedish legend Björn Borg at the 2023 Laver Cup in Vancouver

Earlier this year, 11-time Grand Slam winner Björn Borg made a trip to Chennai, India to support his son Leo Borg at the ATP Challenger tournament in February.

Speaking to the press, the 66-year-old said that he enjoys watching his son play, but sometimes the nerves get too much.

“I am very happy to see him play, but not all the time. He has his team, he is doing things with his coach. Me and my wife, whenever we have time, we like to see him once in a while,” Borg said.

“I think that he does not want to see us all the time. I love to see him. It is worse to watch your son or daughter from the stands because you get even more nervous. It is better when you play yourself, you have no control when sitting in the stands,” he added.

The Swedish tennis icon further remarked that his son, Leo, has been putting in work on and off the court in a bid to become a top player.

“He [Leo Borg] is working really hard on the court and off the court. I am very happy to see him, we have a really good relationship. He knows what to do and what not to do. He is hungry to improve his game and be a top player,” Borg said.