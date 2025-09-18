Bjorn Borg's prostate cancer diagnosis: Everything the tennis legend revealed, from undergoing surgery to current condition

Bjorn Borg carries through life much like the 1980 Wimbledon final, where he battled against his arch-rival, John McEnroe. However, one thing about the 11-time Grand Slam champion is that he always prevails.

Ad

In the last chapter of Bjorn Borg's newly released memoir, Heartbeats, the 69-year-old revealed that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2023. Hence, his life through surgery and recovery hasn't been easy, but he admits champing through remission like he is playing in a Wimbledon final.

Co-written by his wife Patricia, the Swedish legend's autobiography gave insights into his journey through his surgery and how he is faring currently. Borg outlined that his cancer detection came very late, and hence, he was recommended for immediate surgery.

Ad

Trending

“The doctor said it was a really, really aggressive cancer. Everything was bad,” he revealed.

The difficult surgery in 2024 was followed by 'psychologically and mentally' draining six months of recovery. However, Borg said:

“The doctor says that I still have the cancer cells in my body but right now they’re sleeping. They could be sleeping for years.”

However, just like Bjorn Borg held his nerves 45 years ago on July 5 to win his fifth consecutive Wimbledon, he continues to brave through cancer. He expressed his desire to live and focuses on enjoying the treasures that life has to offer.

Ad

Bjorn Borg on his cocaine addiction

Putting down his racquet at just the age of 26, Bjorn Borg found himself with an abundance of time, free of schedules and appointments. Hence, the former World No. 1 admitted that he made certain life choices whose impacts were uncalculated and adverse.

“When I stopped playing tennis, I didn’t have a schedule. I’d wake up in the morning and say to myself: I can do everything, anything. I’m so happy,” he stated in his memoir.

Ad

Borg admitted to trying cocaine for the first time in Manhattan in the summer of 1982, while he was travelling to sell his Long Island property. As he narrated, it gave him the 'rush' that tennis did, but he didn't foresee it transcending into years of suffering from addiction.

“If I knew what the problem could become in the years to come. It would be better not to try it," continued Borg. "Going into drugs or pills or alcohol - it’s terrible. But then in the end I took more drugs and pills and it’s just to find happiness. Where is happiness?”

However, Bjorn Borg confessed that he has been clean for over two-and-a-half years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aatreyi Sarkar Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.



Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe



She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.



Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints. Know More