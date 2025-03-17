Bjorn Borg's son Leo poses in adorable selfie with girlfriend Elvira as they celebrate their love

Bjorn Borg's son, Leo, posed with his girlfriend, Elvira Hedlund, in a loved-up selfie as she expressed her love for him. Leo has adopted his father's tennis career path.

Bjorn, one of the legendary players from Sweden who held the World No. 1 position for 109 weeks, won five straight Wimbledon titles from 1976 to 1980. Married thrice, the Swede shares Leo with his third wife and real estate agent, Patricia Ostfeldt.

Leo, who is 21, grew a penchant for tennis at a tender age. Following his father's athletic path, he made his ATP main-draw debut in the 2021 Stockholm Open. He also boasted a stellar junior career, playing in the majors like Wimbledon.

Recently, Bjorn Borg's son shared a frame with his girlfriend, Elvira Hedlund, as the latter expressed love for him in the caption, reading:

"Alskar dig," (Swedish) the phrase that translates to "I love you" in English.

Leo reciprocated the love with two red heart emojis.

Bjorn Borg's son Leo shares a selfie with his girlfriend; Instagram - @leooborgg

In October 2024, the legend's son celebrated one year of relationship with Hedlund, as per his Instagram story. He shared the latter's picture in a lighted-up setting and paired it with the caption:

"1 year with you"

Leo reached a career-high singles ranking of World No. 334 in 2023 but peaked at No. 12 in his junior ranking. His first ATP Tour win came in the first round of the 2023 Bastad Open. The 21-year-old also faced Spaniard, Rafael Nadal, at the 2024 Swedish Open in Bastad.

Leo Borg once revealed how his father Bjorn Borg has been his biggest support system in and out of the court

Bjorn Borg at the Laver Cup 2024 - Previews - (Source: Getty)

Leo Borg has been coached and guided by his father since very young. In an interview from 2024, he expressed admiration for Bjorn Borg and highlighted that the latter's knowledge benefits him in and out of the court.

Leo said, via The Times of India:

"It’s a special thing to me to have a dad like him. He has done a lot of things in his time, and I feel really blessed because he has all the knowledge I need to get (from a father and a coach). Of course, he’s been really supportive, and he has always been there for me on the tennis (court) and outside tennis. He's been the best dad actually. So, I'm pretty, really proud of him, and he has a really special place in my heart."

Besides his dad, Rafael Nadal has also impacted the 21-year-old greatly. He once talked about meeting the latter at the Laver Cup for the first time since his father captained the European team.

