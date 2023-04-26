Tennis legend John McEnroe's brother Patrick McEnroe believes that if Bjorn Borg had used modern racquets, he could have won as many French Open titles as Rafael Nadal.

The Spaniard is referred to as the 'King of Clay' due to his incredible achievements on clay courts, including his record-breaking 14 title victories at the French Open. Meanwhile, Bjorn Borg was also a clay court specialist during his playing days, winning six French Open titles -- the second most in the Open Era after the 22-time Grand Slam champion.

However, doubles specialist Patrick McEnroe believes that if Borg had access to the same Babolat racquet that the Mallorcan uses, he would have won the same number of French Open titles as him.

"If you gave Borg a Babolat the time he was a kid, I think he could have won as many French Opens as Nadal. People don't realize that Borg's serve was big and Borg was lightning fast. I mean, not fast, lightning fast," Patrick McEnroe said on the latest episode of the Courtside: The US Open Podcast.

The youngest McEnroe brother went on to say that he and Brad Gilbert sometimes have amusing conversations about what would happen if the Swedish played the Spaniard at Roland-Garros.

Gilbert thinks that the 22-time Grand Slam champion will completely dominate Borg, but McEnroe believes that even if the southpaw wins in the end, the match will be a five-set thriller.

"So, that's why I always have fun with BG, Brad Gilbert, we talk about like what if Borg played Nadal at French? He is like 'Oh no, Rafa is gonna kill him'," he said.

"And I am like 'No No No, hold on, wait, it's not Rafa's ball with a Babolat against Bjorg's ball with a Bancroft. Either both of them with the wood racquet or both of them growing up with the Babolat. I think Nadal probably wins, but that's going five (sets)'," he added.

Rafael Nadal continues injury layoff in 2023

The Spaniard pictured at the 2023 Australian Open - Day 3.

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal is currently recovering from the injury he suffered in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open against Mackenzie McDonald.

The Spaniard picked up an abdominal strain in Melbourne, similar to the one he suffered at Wimbledon in 2022 and then aggravated at the US Open later that year. As a result, he was forced to withdraw from the Dubai Tennis Championships as well as the Qatar Open.

He later announced his withdrawal from the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells and the Miami Open. This was followed by back-to-back-to-back withdrawals from the Monte-Carlo Masters, the Barcelona Open and the ongoing Madrid Masters.

