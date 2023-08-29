Former British player Mark Petchey has spoken about Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff's rivalry by recalling the polarizing yet electric personalities of Bjorn Borg, John McEnroe, and Jimmy Connors from yesteryears.

Borg and McEnroe had a famous tennis rivalry in the late 1970s and early 1980s. They faced each other 14 times on the tour, with their head-to-head evenly split at 7-7. What made their competitive meetings lively was the stark contrast in their persona.

McEnroe was famous for his tantrums while Borg was always calm, composed, and almost emotionless, which led to their rivalry getting described as 'Fire and Ice'. It was a similar case between Borg and Connors, who met 23 times on the tour, with the former leading 15-8 in the head-to-head stats.

Petchey, who now works as a tennis commentator and analyst, took to social media to praise Swiatek following her first-round win at the 2023 US Open. He then highlighted her rivalry with Gauff by stating that every great player needs a worthy rival to push their limits. He recalled the rivalries and differences in personalities of Borg, McEnroe, and Connors to back his opinion.

"Not all great Champions are what we believe we wanted but they are who we need. Borg potentially would have been in the seen in the same light as Iga is at times currently, without the electric and polarising champion personalities of Mac and Connors," he said.

"Rivalries are the best when the differences are the starkest. Coco doesn’t need Iga as she tries to win her 1st Major as that’s enough, but she will need her when she has," he added.

The 53-year-old further stated that people take Swiatek's quality and impact on the sport for granted. He also praised Gauff, before noting that rivalries are what interest fans of the sport. He predicted that both players will face each other often at the business end of tournaments in the next decade, which will also decide their success and legacy in the sport.

"People are far too cool on Iga’s star qualities and impact on tennis in my opinion. Maybe she isn’t what everyone wants but watching someone be the best at what they do, in their own style, I love. Coco is an out of this world star. Potentially generational. She is utterly amazing," he said.

"However, sport thrives on rivalries and quantity of times they meet to keep casual fans interested and falling in love with the sport. Tennis is lucky we have that many opportunities a year. Athletics would die for the calendar tennis has," he continued.

"Iga will get the maximum out of herself everyday as will Coco. So their potential to meet late in tournaments and often could be the most important factor in the success of tennis in the next decade plus," he concluded.

Coco Gauff and Iga Swaitek sail through to the second round at 2023 US Open

Coco Gauff at the 2023 US Open.

Coco Gauff and Iga Swaitek have made it to the second round at the 2023 US Open with contrasting opening-round wins.

Under lights at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, Gauff had to dig deep to register a come-from-behind win against German qualifier Laura Siegemund. She came through the two-hour and 51-minute contest with a 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 scoreline.

Swiatek, on the other hand, got her title defence underway with a straight sets defeat of Sweden's Rebecca Peterson. The World No. 1 needed just 58 minutes to register a 6-0, 6-1 victory.

Next up for the sixth seed Gauff is a clash with 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva, who defeated Olivia Gadecki 1-6, 6-3, 6-4. Swiatek, meanwhile, will next face Daria Saville, who sailed past Wimbledon junior champion Clervie Ngounoue 6-0, 6-2.