"Black women need more than pink, we need progress" - Sloane Stephens speaks up on Breast Cancer awareness month

On the occasion of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, 2017 US Open winner Sloane Stephens penned an article addressing the occasion on her website. The American took a candid approach as she wrote an informative article to create awareness about breast cancer among black people.

In her bulletin, Stephens spoke about the catastrophic statistics with respect to women of her kind being diagnosed with the disease. She talked about how, according to the American Cancer Society and the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, black women are more prone to death from the disease than white women.

"Even though Black women are diagnosed with breast cancer at similar or lower rates than white women, according to the American Cancer Society and the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Black women have a 41 percent higher death rate from breast cancer. For Black women under 50, the numbers are even more harrowing. The mortality rate among young Black women, who have a higher incidence of aggressive cancers, is double that of young white women," Sloane Stephens wrote.

She touched upon how black women are diagnosed with breast cancer when they are much younger and that too at an advanced stage.

"Black women are more likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer at younger ages and at more advanced stages. So even though there has been an overall 43 percent decline in breast cancer deaths over the last 30 years, there is still a mortality gap between Black women and white women," Stephens said.

Further elaborating, the former World No. 3 spoke about how black women are more likely to develop diabetes, obesity, etc, which in turn increases their risk of having breast cancer. She also pointed out how the lack of proper health insurance and healthcare facilities have prevented early detection of the disease.

"Black women are more likely to have diabetes, heart disease, and obesity, and are less likely to breastfeed after childbirth. All of these are risk factors for breast cancer. Also, Black women are less likely to have adequate health insurance or access to healthcare facilities. This can lead to a lack of proper screenings and follow-up care or completion of treatment. According to the American Cancer Society, Black women have lower rates of surgery and chemotherapy to treat breast cancer," she said.

The 29-year-old also spoke about the ways one can contribute to the cause. The American mentioned how the TGIN (Thank God It's Natural) Foundation offers support to uninsured women undergoing treatment for breast cancer, among other things.

" TGIN Foundation was founded by Chris-Tia Donaldson, creator of the natural hair care line TGIN. This organization offers support to uninsured women undergoing treatment for breast cancer and highlights the importance of early detection for women under the age of 40. Donaldson, who was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 36, died in November of 2021 at the age of 42. Her family continues her work in this arena through the foundation, which has partnered with Lyft to provide affordable and reliable transportation to breast health appointments," Stephens said.

Sloane Stephens also urged everyone to donate as much as they can to organizations like TGIN.

"Instead of simply buying pink products that may or may not actually support breast cancer research, consider supporting one of these organizations or donating to your local breast cancer survivor center instead. This month, Black women need more than pink. We need progress," Sloane Stephens added.

"No one knows you better than you, so we need to regularly monitor our bodies for changes" - Sloane Stephens

Sloane Stephens at the 2019 Sydney International.

To ensure early detection of the deadly disease, Sloane Stephens urged everyone to take care of themselves and undergo the necessary tests regularly for their own benefit.

"By now, you all know how important self-care and body care are to me. Self-care encompasses far more than what products to use - a critical part of self-care is staying proactive with your self exams, mammograms, and doctor's appointments. No one knows you better than you, so we need to regularly monitor our bodies for changes," Sloane Stephens said.

She also spoke about how black women tend to not take care of themselves as they are too busy taking care of their families.

"Black women are often so busy taking care of family members and friends that they can’t take care of themselves. So, they can’t make time for check-ups, for exercise, or for healthy meals," she added.

