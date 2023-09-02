“Blood will be spilled”, “Get your popcorn” – Tennis fans excited for Iga Swiatek-Jelena Ostapenko 4R clash at US Open

Tennis fans on the internet went berzerk after they learned that Iga Swiatek and Jelena Ostapenko are going to lock horns in the fourth round of the US Open.

Swiatek breezed past her best friend Kaja Juvan on Friday, September 1, and Ostapenko overcame a stiff challenge from Bernarda Pera, defeating the American 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the third round. The duo have played against each other three times, with Ostapenko emerging victorious every time.

The meeting at the US Open will, however, be their first at a Grand Slam. The pair met for the first time more than four years ago at the Birmingham Classic, with Swiatek losing in straight sets.

She met a similar fate in their second meeting at Indian Wells in 2021, losing 6-4, 6-3. Their latest clash at the Dubai Tennis Championships last year also yielded a disappointing result for the Pole.

Excited tennis enthusiasts are expecting the duo's fourth-round clash at the US Open to be a thriller.

"Oh yessssss! Can't wait for this. This really could be a cracker, both won't back down either!" one fan tweeted.

"Popcorn! Get your popcorn!" another fan chimed in.

"No way Penko is going down like the rest. Blood will be spilled," one fan opined.

Another fan predicted that the top seed would emerge victorious in three sets.

"Swiatek is playing domineering tennis. Ostapenko seems to simply use power stroke after power stroke. Iga knows how to absorb and return, and shes one of the quickest on tour. I say 3 sets, Swiatek," they tweeted.

Here are a few more fan reactions to Iga Swiatek and Jelena Ostapenko's fourth-round clash:

"You never know what to expect" - Iga Swiatek ahead of Ostepenko challenge at US Open

Iga Swiatek addresses the media.

Iga Swiatek sounded positive about her chances against Jelena Ostapenko as she gears up for a high-voltage fourth-round battle against the Latvian at the US Open.

"You know, I learned a lot during these past two years how to play on faster hard courts and how to play against heavy hitters," the 22-year-old said during a press conference after downing Kaja Juvan.

Swiatek also analyzed Ostapenko's hit-and-miss style before bringing up their last meeting in Dubai, which the Latvian won 4-6, 6-1, 7-6(4).

"With Jelena, it's a little bit like one day she can play a perfect match and just put everything in even though she's really risking, and the other day can be different," she said. "You never know what to expect. It's not easy against her. We played a really tight match two years ago in Dubai. For sure I'm getting close."