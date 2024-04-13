"Bloody ridiculous" - Martina Navratilova slams Nike's "sexist" kit for US track and field athletes at Olympic Games 2024 in Paris

Martina Navratilova recently took an issue with the new Nike kit that will be worn by Team USA's track and field athletes at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

On Thursday, April 11, Nike released its kit design for American track and field athletes participating in the Olympic Games, which will be held later this year. The kit was designed using data from the athletes themselves and utilized technologies like body scanning and motion capturing.

The men's kit featured a compression tank top and shorts, while the women's was a bodysuit with a notable high cut on either leg. American tennis legend Martina Navratilova was unimpressed by Nike's design, to say the least, and slammed the women's kit for bearing a sexist undertone.

"What the hell Nike??? This is sexist AF!!!" Navratilova said.

"Bloody ridiculous," she tweeted.

Nike has clarified that the kits are just one version of many options that will be available to the American Olympians in Paris. Nike had previously designed the kit for Team USA athletes at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Martina Navratilova is a vocal supporter of women's rights in sports

Martina Navratilova's stand against Nike's kit for female American Olympians is the latest example of her fervent and vocal support for women's rights in sports. The American, who is considered among the greatest female tennis players of all time with 59 Major titles, has often taken to social media to express her thoughts on the most trending topic concerning women in sports.

In recent times, the 59-year-old has been a staunch opponent of allowing transgender athletes into women's sports due to their physical advantage over female athletes. Navratilova also joined hands with fellow American tennis legend Chris Evert in opposition to WTA's impending decision to give Saudi Arabia the hosting rights for the WTA Finals.

In their letter to WTA CEO Steve Simon, the two women pointed out the stark contrast in values of WTA and Saudi Arabia, stating that the latter does not respect women's and LGBTQ rights.

"The WTA was founded on fairness and equality to empower women in a male dominated world. In short, the WTA should represent values which sit in stark contrast to those of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Not only is this a country where women are not seen as equal, it is a country which criminalises the LGBTQ community," they wrote, according to Sports Illustrated.

Since then, the WTA announced that Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will host the WTA Finals for 2024, 2025, and 2026.