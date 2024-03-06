"Bonding with my eldest" - Chris Evert shares glimpse of her grueling tennis session with son Alexander Mill amid cancer battle

Chris Evert recently shared a glimpse of her mother-son bonding time with her eldest son Alexander Mill. The duo had a grueling tennis session in the sun, which left them both exhausted and sweaty.

Evert, a former World No. 1 player, won 18 Grand Slam singles titles and three Grand Slam doubles titles during her illustrious career. Evert has been battling ovarian cancer for the past two years.

The 69-year-old revealed in December 2023 that her cancer had returned, less than a year after she announced that she was cancer-free. She underwent surgery and chemotherapy and said that she felt fortunate that her cancer was caught early.

Alexander Mill is Evert's eldest from her second marriage to former downhill skier Andy Mill. Evert and Andy Mill tied the knot in 1988 but eventually split up in 2006. Mill, 32, was a former skateboarder and is currently a CrossFit enthusiast and a fitness coach.

On Tuesday, March 5, Mill shared a picture on Instagram, in which he and his mother can be seen sitting on the ground at the courtside looking exhausted after their session.

"Tennis with mom," Mill captioned his post on Instagram.

Evert reposted Mill’s picture on her Instagram story and wrote:

"Bonding with my eldest!"

Chris Evert on Instagram

The mother-son tennis session is not new as the 18-time Grand Slam champion regularly shares details of their sessions on social media.

“Out for a little workout with my eldest… He whipped my butt” Evert captioned along with a red heart emoji.

"Alexander Mill tortures me in the gym, I torture him with feeding drills on the court… #bonding," Evert wrote.

"Always believed in her innocence"- Chris Evert expresses her delight as Simona Halep wins CAS appeal in doping case

Chris Evert hosts the Tennis Clinic

Chris Evert recently expressed her delight with the Court of Arbitration for Sport's (CAS) decision on Simona Halep's doping ban. Halep tested positive for a banned substance in 2022 and faced additional charges from the ITIA in May 2023.

The ITIA later announced a four-year suspension due to dual anti-doping rule violations in September 2023. Discontent with the decision, the Romanian appealed to the CAS. On Tuesday, the CAS shortened her ban to nine months, ruling that Halep's violations were unintentional.

Evert, an 18-time Grand Slam champion, took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice her belief in Halep's innocence.

“Happy for her! Always believed in her innocence!,” Evert wrote.

Expand Tweet

Simona Halep last played at the 2022 US Open where she lost in the first round to Ukrainian qualifier Daria Snigur in three sets.