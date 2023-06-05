Daria Kasatkina expressed unhappiness at the French Open crowd for being respectful of Svitolina's decision to not shake hands.

Elina Svitolina had clarified that she would not be shaking hands with Russian or Belarusian players following tennis matches in solidarity with her country. A number of Ukrainian players have declined to shake hands with Russian opponents post-match since the war began, and Kasatkina says she understands this decision.

Ninth-ranked Kasatkina and Svitolina faced off each other in the third round of the French Open on Sunday, June 4. This marked the second game on the trot that she had to compete against a Russian player. The two players gave each other a thumbs-up on completing the match.

The French Open crowd booed Svitolina for refusing to shake hands with Russian Anna Blinklova after her second-round match, and two days later, the same treatment was meted out to Kasatkina.

The Russian clarified that she was leaving Paris embittered. She had always appreciated the crowd in all her matches, but after her fourth-round game, she was booed simply for respecting her opponent’s decision not to shake hands.

“Leaving Paris with a very bitter feeling. All these days, after every match I’ve played in Paris, I always appreciate and thanked crowd for their support and being there for players. But yesterday I was booed for just being respectful of my opponent's position not to shake hands,” Kasatkina wrote on her Twitter handle.

Daria Kasatkina @DKasatkina Leaving Paris with a very bitter feeling. All this days, after every match I’ve played in Paris I always appreciate and thanked crowd for support and being there for the players. But yesterday I was booed for just being respectful on my opponents position not to shake hands. [1] Leaving Paris with a very bitter feeling. All this days, after every match I’ve played in Paris I always appreciate and thanked crowd for support and being there for the players. But yesterday I was booed for just being respectful on my opponents position not to shake hands. [1]

While she and Elena displayed respect toward each other, leaving the court to jeers was the worst part. Kasatkina implored the crowd to love each other and avoid spreading hate. She signed off, saying she loved Roland Garros and would be back next year.

“Me and Elina showed respect to each other after a tough match but leaving the court like that was the worst part of yesterday," wrote the Russian. "Be better, love each other. Don’t spread hate. Try to make this world better. I will love RG no matter what, always and forever. See you next year."

Daria Kasatkina @DKasatkina I will love RG no matter what, always and forever. See u next year Me and Elina showed respect to each other after a tough match but leaving the court like that was the worse part of yesterday. Be better, love each other. Don’t spread hate. Try to make this world betterI will love RG no matter what, always and forever. See u next year Me and Elina showed respect to each other after a tough match but leaving the court like that was the worse part of yesterday. Be better, love each other. Don’t spread hate. Try to make this world better💜 I will love RG no matter what, always and forever. See u next year🇫🇷

Elina Svitolina bests Daria Kasatkina to enter French Open quarter-finals

2023 French Open - Day Eight

Former World No. 3 Elina defeated ninth-seed Daria Kasatkina 6-4, 7-5 (5) to advance to the quarter-finals. With this win, she continued her inspired run at the French Open and also denied the 2022 Roland Garros semi-finalist a chance to proceed further.

Elena Svitolina, who was playing her first major since the 2022 Australian Open and becoming a mother last October, rode a wave of crowd support on Court Suzanne-Lenglen to derail the ninth seed. She will now face World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the last eight as the French Open heads into the second week.

The Ukrainian and Sabalenka are evenly poised with one win each in their head-to-head.

The former World No. 3 from Ukraine was thankful for Kasatkina's stance on the Russian invasion, which she has publicly denounced. Svitolina also added that Kasatkina had to be brave enough to admit that publicly, as not many players have done that.

"Yeah, definitely, I acknowledged the match today," Svitolina said. "Really thankful for the position that she took. Yeah, she's a really brave person to say it publicly, that not so many players did. She's a brave one."

Svitolina is playing in only her sixth tour-level tournament since actively returning to the game in April. She is on an eight-match winning streak, having claimed the title in Strasbourg prior to arriving in Paris.

Poll : 0 votes