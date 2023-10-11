Boris Becker agrees with Guti’s claim on Jude Bellingham’s future in Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s absence

Six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker recently agreed with Real Madrid icon Guti's claims about Jude Bellingham's future in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Jose Maria Gutierrez Hernandez, better known as Guti, played for Real Madrid from the year 1995 to 2010. In his illustrious career at the club, Guti won 15 trophies, including three Champions League titles and five La Liga titles.

Guti took the field for the Spanish Club 542 times and scored 77 goals across all competitions. For the majority of his time in Spain, he played in the midfield assisting 93 goals in total.

After 2010, Guti moved to Turkey to play for Besiktas JK soccer club. He walked away from the sport in September 2012 with ambitions to train young players. During a recent interview with El Chiringuito, he showered praise on rising Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham.

The youngster has scored ten goals for his side in as many appearances in the 2023 season so far. He recently led Madrid to a 4-0 league victory against Osasuna with a brace. In the light of Bellingham's excellent run, Guti said:

"Real Madrid loves Bellingham so much because he did want to come to Real Madrid. After the controversy that has been with another player [Kylian Mbappe]." (via Marca)

Guti claimed that Bellingham has put himself in a better position than his peers to fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

"Bellingham is playing games that are incredible. It was the throne for Vinicius Jr, Mbappe, Erling Haaland... But Bellingham is the only one who has realized that there is a throne free without Cristiano and Messi... and he's going straight for it." (translated from Spanish)

Boris Becker approved of Guti's remarks with a social media post in which he wrote:

"Word"

Boris Becker's story on Instagram.

Ons Jabeur picks Cristiano Ronaldo as the best player ever to play for Real Madrid

Ons Jabeur addresses the media.

Tunisian tennis player Ons Jabeur recently sat for a Q&A session with goalglobal. During the session, she stated that according to her, Real Madrid is the best soccer club in Europe.

Jabeur picked Cristiano Ronaldo as the best player ever to play for Los Blancos. Cristiano Ronaldo played for Real Madrid in 438 games. He is the club's all-time leading scorer with 451 goals to his name.

On being asked to pick the best players from the current lot at the Spanish club, she said:

"Oh everybody left," she said laughing. "Nobody is here. [Luka] Modric is still there, so I'll choose Modric."