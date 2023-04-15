Boris Becker has voiced his support for compatriot Thomas Tuchel as the FC Bayern Munich head coach backed his player Sadio Mane following his altercation with teammate Leroy Sane.

On April 11, FC Bayern Munich suffered a 3-0 loss to Manchester City in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Following the loss, Sadio Mane carried his on-field disagreement with Leroy Sane into the dressing room, which became violent when Mane punched Sane in the face, who suffered a cut lip during the altercation.

Mane has since apologized to Sane and the rest of his teammates. He was also suspended for one game and fined by the club in response to the incident.

On Friday, April 14, Tuchel voiced his "full support" for Mane and said that everyone has the right to make a mistake.

"He has my full support. He had that before and he still has it after this mistake that he has made. Everyone has the write to make a mistake," Tuchel said.

Boris Becker later took to social media has expressed his support for Tuchel's decision to back Sadio Mane.

"Word," he posted on Instagram.

Becker's Instagram story

Novak Djokovic always gets temperamental when the crowd supports the other guy: Boris Becker

Becker and Djokovic pictured

Boris Becker's documentary 'Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker' was recently released on Apple TV+. The documentary explores the highs and lows of Becker's celebrated on-court career, as well as his tumultuous personal life. This includes his entanglement in a financial fraud case that ultimately led to his imprisonment in 2022.

In a snippet released by the streaming platform, the German shared an insight into Novak Djokovic's temperament. He identified the Serb as a very emotional player who tends to get agitated when the crowd supports his opponent. He added that the World No. 1 uses this as a motivation to play better.

"Novak is very emotional. He always gets temperamental when the crowd supports the other guy. And he's using that to show with his fingers off into the crowd that you have woken me up now. I'm going to beat this guy," Becker said.

Djokovic played under Boris Becker's tutelage between 2013 and 2016.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion made an appearance in the documentary, where he shed light on his perspective regarding tennis.

"It's a battle. It's a fight. Unpredictable things happen. Somebody takes you out of your comfort zone, right?" Djokovic said.

