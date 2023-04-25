Boris Becker beams with pride at his daughter Anna Ermakova's dance performance on reality television show

Boris Becker expressed his amazement after watching his daughter Anna Ermakova's ballroom dance performance on the German reality television show Let's Dance.

Ermakova is a British model, Instagram influencer, and entrepreneur. She is currently participating in Let's Dance, a reality show where dance-loving celebrities compete against each other with a professional dance partner.

Ermakova executed a scintillating ballroom dance performance with her partner in the latest episode. The energetic performance received an ovation from judges and spectators alike.

"Anna transformed into a doll alongside Valentin in her Charleston. The jury received a high score and 30 points - wow! Did you enjoy it as much?" Let's Dance's Instagram post read.

Taking to social media on Tuesday (April 25), Becker shared a clip of Ermakova dancing with her partner and remarked that it was "stunning."

"Absolutely stunning," wrote Becker on Instagram.

Boris Becker's Instagram story on Tuesday

Ermakova backed Becker when he was convicted following a bankruptcy trial last year.

"I’m really in shock that my father has been sentenced to two years and six months. I will support him and I will visit him whenever I can. I hope that will help him a little to get through the time," Ermakova told German outlet Bild.

Becker was sentenced to prison in April 2022 for hiding assets and loans worth £2.5M in order to avoid repaying his debts. The six-time Grand Slam champion was released after eight months. He divulged that his bond with Ermakova flourished during his imprisonment.

"I have never spoken to my daughter so often and regularly. It took a prison for us to become so close," Becker stated.

Boris Becker shared heartfelt message to daughter Anna Ermakova on her birthday in March

Boris Becker at the 2020 Hamburg Open

Anna Ermakova celebrated her 23rd birthday last month (March 22). To mark the special occasion, Boris Becker conveyed a touching message to her.

Becker took to social media to express his deep admiration for his daughter.

"I wish my beautiful daughter only the very best on her special day! I couldn't be more proud of the woman she is becoming in front of our eyes! Love," he wrote on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday Anna! Stay fierce/independent and the world will be on your doorsteps," Becker added.

Anna Ermakova was born in London, UK, to Boris Becker and Angela Ermakova.

