Boris Becker becoming a father again at the age of 57 with 34-year-old wife Lilian 

Boris Becker and his third wife, Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro, announced the news of their pregnancy on June 29. The 57-year-old German tennis legend is set to embark on the journey of fatherhood for the fifth time.

Becker had two sons named Noah and Elias from his first marriage to Barbara Feltus, which lasted from 1993 to 2001. His daughter Anna Ermakova was from his brief romance in 1999 with Angela Ermakova. Later, he married Sharlely “Lilly” Kerssenberg and had a son with her named Amadeus before parting ways in 2018.

His current wife, Monteiro, and the former world No. 1 met each other in 2019 and got engaged in 2022. The duo got hitched in a lavish ceremony last year in the coastal town of Cervara Abbazia di San Girolamo al Monte, in Portofino, Liguria, Italy.

Boris Becker shared the news of the arrival of his fifth child, sharing a clip of his wife flaunting her baby bump on Instagram.

"A tiny miracle is on the way…The best is yet to come. 🤍" he captioned the post.

Boris Becker's 34-year-old wife started out as a political risk analyst in London before moving to Milan. After completing her studies at the Sapienza University of Rome, she obtained her postgraduate degree in African Studies from the School of Oriental and African Studies, London.

Boris Becker's wife Lillian opens up about overcoming challenges together

Boris Becker with wife, Lillian Monteiro at Berlinale 2023 - Image Source: Getty

Boris Becker's wife, Lillian Monteiro, was his strength throughout 2022 when he was sentenced to prison for two and a half years for concealing assets and inability to maintain transparency with authorities in the UK. Even though he was released within seven months, his wife Lillian revealed how that time allowed them to grow closer and prepared them to take on challenges further in their life.

In an interview with Vogue Germany after their wedding, Monteiro said:

"I think we went through so much together that it helped me understand what it means to have someone in your life that you want to share your life with. For me, marriage is about making a commitment to each other, caring for each other, trusting each other, and sticking together. To be honest, I think we sealed our marriage a few years ago when we had to work through certain things together."

The pair is joyous as they are set to embrace a new phase in their relationship.

