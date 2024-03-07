Boris Becker and Ben Stiller send Rafael Nadal their best wishes amid Spaniard’s Indian Wells 2024 withdrawal

Boris Becker and Ben Stiller sent their best wishes to Rafael Nadal after the Spaniard announced his withdrawal from 2024 Indian Wells.

Nadal was set to return to the California desert after missing out on the Masters 1000 event last year. The former World No. 1 drew former Grand Slam finalist Milos Raonic in the first round.

However, a day before his match, Nadal announced his withdrawal from the tournament on X (formerly Twitter). The Spaniard, who was excited about his return, expressed disappointment at the situation.

"It is with great sadness that I have to withdraw from this amazing tournament at Indian Wells. Everyone knows how much I love this place and how much I love to play here. That’s also one of the reasons why I came very early to the desert to practice and try to get ready."

In a continuation tweet, the 37-year-old said he didn't think he was ready to play at his best level yet and went on to give his best wishes for the tournament.

"I have been working hard and practicing and you all know I took a test this weekend but I don’t find myself ready to play at the highest level at such an important event. It is not an easy decision, it’s a tough one as a matter of fact but I can’t lie to myself and lie to the thousands of fans. I will miss you all and I am sure the tournament will be a great success."

The 22-time Major champion received an outpouring of love and support from across the world. Among them were tennis legend Boris Becker and Hollywood star Ben Stiller.

Becker shared a story on Instagram where he wished the former World No. 1 a speedy recovery and said he wanted to see the Spaniard back on the court soon.

Becker's Instagram Story

Meanwhile, Ben Stiller, who is a big fan of the Spaniard, sent his best wishes to the 37-year-old.

"Wishing Rafa all the best," he wrote on X.

Rafael Nadal's most recent run at Indian Wells

The Spaniard with the runner-up trophy

Rafael Nadal is a three-time champion at Indian Wells. His most recent campaign in the California desert came in 2022.

Nadal entered the tournament as the fourth seed which gave him a bye in the first round. In the second round, the Spaniard defeated Sebastian Korda in three sets. He then defeated Dan Evans and Reilly Opelka in straight sets in the next two rounds.

The 37-year-old defeated Nick Kyrgios in the quarterfinals and won the all-Spaniard semifinal clash against Carlos Alcaraz in three sets to reach his fifth finals at the Masters 1000 event.

However, Rafael Nadal lost to Taylor Fritz in the final in straight sets.

