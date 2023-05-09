Boris Becker has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Carlos Alcaraz for winning the 2023 Laureus Breakthrough of the Year award.

Alcaraz received the nomination due to his exceptional 2022 season. Despite starting the previous season outside the World's top 30, he quickly climbed the rankings with his impressive performances.

He secured two Masters titles in Miami and Madrid, a Grand Slam victory at the 2022 US Open, and two ATP 500 titles in Rio and Barcelona.

The Spaniard was nominated for the prestigious Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year award alongside other notable athletes. This included Elena Rybakina, the Morocco men's football team, figure skater Nathan Chen, golfer Scottie Scheffler, and track & field athlete Tobi Amusan.

On Monday, May 8, Becker, took to social media to extend his congratulations to the World No. 2 for his award. The German conveyed his well-wishes by commenting under Alcaraz's Instagram post containing a photo of him with his Laureus Breakthrough of the Year award.

"Congratulations 🙌 🙌 🙌 ," Becker commented.

Screengrab of Boris Becker's comment under Carlos Alcaraz's Instagram post

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic to both compete in a tournament for the first time in 2023 at Italian Open

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Madrid Open

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic are set to compete at the Italian Open next week, marking the first tournament of 2023 in which both players will participate.

At the start of the year, Alcaraz was sidelined by a minor injury, causing him to miss the Australian Open. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic made history by securing his 10th Australian Open title and 22nd Grand Slam title.

Since the start of the 2022 ATP season, the No. 1 spot has been a back-and-forth battle between the Spaniard and the Serb.

Djokovic was absent from the Sunshine Double in the USA, where Alcaraz emerged victorious at the Indian Wells Masters.

During the clay swing, the Spaniard was forced to withdraw from the Monte-Carlo Masters due to injury. Similarly, the Serb withdrew from the Madrid Masters, where Alcaraz once again claimed the title.

The world’s top two players will finally face off in the 2023 Italian Open, provided they reach the final, where they have been named the top two seeds. Djokovic, the defending champion, is seeded first and Alcaraz has taken the second seed.

Thus far, the ATP Tour has only witnessed a single encounter between these two players: in the semifinals of the 2022 Madrid Masters. On that occasion, Alcaraz emerged victorious over Djokovic.

