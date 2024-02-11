Boris Becker congratulates coach Xabi Alonso on Bayer Leverkusen's Bundesliga win over rivals Bayern Munich, hints at Liverpool move for the Spaniard

Boris Becker has congratulated Bayer Leverkusen after their resounding 3-0 Bundesliga win over rivals Bayern Munich on Saturday (February 10).

Becker extended his congratulations to Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso as well, who has transformed the fortunes of the club and turned it into a genuine contender for the Bundesliga title. Since the 2012-13 season, the Bundesliga, German football's top-tier league competition, has been dominated by Bayern Munich.

However, this season, Bayer Leverkusen have been setting the pace in the league. So far, they have won 17 and drawn four of their 21 league matches this season. After the club's win against Bayern, they find themselves five points clear of the Bavarian giants.

Becker, an avid Bayern fan, was quick to congratulate Leverkusen along with their Spanish manager Alonso after the game. He also hinted at a potential move for Alonso to Premier League side Liverpool.

"Congratulations to Bayer Leverkusen! Better team won. Coach Xabi Alonso works miracles, wonder where his journey will take him... Liverpool FC"

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has announced that he will leave the club this summer. Since then, raging rumors have suggested that Alonso is one of the top contenders to succeed the German at Anfield.

Alonso, 42, has strong ties to Liverpool, as he played there as a midfielder during his illustrious career and helped the Merseyside club to UEFA Champions League, FA Cup, UEFA Super Cup, and FA Community Shield glory.

Boris Becker recently stepped down from his coaching role in Holger Rune's team

Boris Becker at the 2023 Laureus World Sport Awards in Paris

Current ATP World No. 7 Holger Rune appointed Boris Becker as one of his coaches in October 2023. However, on February 6, Becker announced that he was stepping down from the position with immediate effect. He made the announcement on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"I would like to inform you that I will step down as the head coach of Holger Rune with immediate effect. We started this partnership with the initial goal to reach the ATP Finals end of last year but moving forward I realized that in order for this to be successful, I would need to be available for Holger much more than I can." Becker wrote.

Becker's shock announcement came in the aftermath of Rune parting with Roger Federer's ex-coach Severin Luthi. Rune had appointed Luthi in December, and their association lasted less than two months. The announcement of Luthi's departure was made by Rune's mother Aneke to Ekstra Bladet.