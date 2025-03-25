Boris Becker drops 1-word reaction on lack of media coverage on $3.6B Michael Jordan opening new free health clinic

6-time Major winner Boris Becker has criticized the media for its reporting of NBA superstar Michael Jordan. Jordan, who has a net worth of $3.6 billion, according to celebritynetworth.com, has been giving back by funding free medical clinics for underserved communities. Jordan has just announced his fourth clinic in North Carolina.

Ad

The media, however, has seemingly ignored Jordan's philanthropy. This has been claimed by former basketball player Etan Thomas, who feels that there has been more media focus on Jordan's son Marcus, who was arrested on February 9 after a bizarre incident in which his Lamborghini SUV was stuck on train tracks. Jordan Junior appeared to be intoxicated, and footage of his arrest was shared across the internet.

Boris Becker was responding to the NBA Central X (formerly Twitter) account, which shared the quotes from Thomas about the media's double standards in reporting the two separate events:

Ad

Trending

"The media made sure everybody knew and saw the footage of when Michael Jordan’s son got arrested, but barely covered when he opened his 4th free health clinic for uninsured and underinsured people."

Becker's one-word response on his X account was unequivocal in his support for the former Chicago Bull:

"Word"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Becker and Jordan were contemporary sporting greats. In 1984, Becker turned professional - the same year that Jordan was drafted by the Bulls. Jordan went on to to become arguably the greatest basketball icon of all time, while Becker dominated the world of tennis through the 1980s and 1990s.

Michael Jordan and Boris Becker have had colorful lives since retiring from basketball and tennis

Boris Becker: Laver Cup Opening Night - Source: Getty

Michael Jordan's health clinic initiative was a response to the fact that over 27 million people in the US lack health insurance, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services. After announcing the opening of his Charlotte clinic in 2024, Jordan stated, as reported by dailymail.co.uk:

Ad

'Everyone is worthy of access to quality health care, no matter where you live or if you have insurance. I am truly inspired by the many powerful stories of people who are now thriving thanks to the support of our Charlotte medical clinics.'

Meanwhile, Boris Becker is no stranger to controversy and has had a tumultuous private life since hanging up his tennis racket. The German served an eight-month sentence in a British prison in 2022 for tax evasion.

Becker also coached Novak Djokovic and helped him win six Grand Slam titles and 14 Masters 1000 titles. Michael Jordan, on the other hand, is co-owner of NASCAR team 23XI Racing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback