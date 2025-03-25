Boris Becker drops 2-word reaction as Paula Badosa withdraws from Miami Open, sends Alexandra Eala into QF

Tennis legend Boris Becker reacted to Paula Badosa's withdrawal from the Miami Open. Despite reaching the fourth round of the women's singles competition, the Spaniard called off her match due to a back injury.

Badosa entered Miami after a quarterfinal run in the Merida Open. She started her campaign by cruising past Victoria Mboko in the second round and then defeated Clara Tauson in the third.

The 10th seed was poised to face in-form teenager Alexandra Eala but has opted to withdraw from their encounter. Becker reacted to the disappointing news on social media via his 'X' account.

"Breaking News"

Paula Badosa returned to the women's tour last year after a long spell on the sidelines due to a back injury. The same issue has spiraled again for the Spaniard, minimizing her chances to make a deep run in the Miami Open.

Meanwhile, Alexandra Eala will continue her dream run this week. Things can't get any better for the Filipino as she is through to the quarterfinals of a WTA 1000 event for the first time in her career.

The 19-year-old acknowledged the news during an interview in the Miami Open and thanked the fans for their amazing support this week.

"Hi everybody this is Alex Eala here. I just wanted to thank y'all so so much for the support. The atmosphere these past few days have been completely amazing. It's crazy to think that I made my main draw debut here in 2021 and now I'm into the quarterfinal. Its such a full circle moment and I hope you guys can all support and come along on the journey," Alexandra Eala said

Paula Badosa almost broke down during her 3R match against Clara Tauson in the Miami Open

Paula Badosa in action at the Miami Open - Image source - Getty

Paula Badosa survived excruciating pain to get through her third-round match against Clara Tauson in the Miami Open. She defeated the Dane in one hour and 41 minutes, 6-3, 7-6(3).

Badosa began on a strong note and raced to a 6-3 lead in the first set. However, she was forced to take a medical time-out in the second due to her recurring back injury.

The Spaniard was spotted in a lot of discomfort while getting treatment from a physio. Here's a snap of Badosa during her previous encounter:

The 27-year-old was also forced to retire from the quarterfinals of the Merida Open last month due to the same issue. She will be eager to find a solution as soon as possible and return to the women's tour.

Badosa has been one of the most informed players this season by garnering a semifinal run in the Australian Open and a third-round appearance in the Dubai Tennis Championships. Despite a spirited performance against Aryna Sabalenka, the top seed outfoxed her in straight sets in Melbourne.

