Boris Becker drops 3-word reaction to Carlos Alcaraz's comments on Jannik Sinner doping ban

Boris Becker recently reacted to Carlos Alcaraz's comments on Jannik Sinner's three-month doping ban. Last year, it was revealed that Sinner had tested positive for clostebol twice during the 2024 Indian Wells Masters.

Despite the positive tests for the prohibited substance, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) ruled that Sinner was not at fault for the Anti-Doping Rule Violations, resulting in no punishment for him.

However, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) was dissatisfied with this decision and appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) seeking a suspension of one to two years for the World No.1. Recently, WADA accepted Jannik Sinner's explanation of how clostebol entered his system and levied a three-month suspension on him.

In light of this, while speaking to the press, Carlos Alcaraz was asked to give his thoughts on Sinner's suspension and whether him being absent from the tour will help him reclaim the World No.1 position.

In response, Alcaraz declined to comment on Sinner's ban . The four-time Grand Slam champion mentioned that being the World No.1 is always the goal but the Italian being on the tour or not doesn't matter as he will only focus on himself and his game and improve to reclaim the World No.1.

“The truth is there’s little to say. Whether he is there or not doesn’t influence us. We remain focused on us and our goals. The number one is always a goal. As I said, him not being there doesn't change anything for us. We are trying to get better at what we do and focused on continuing to work to get to number one,” Alcaraz said .

Reacting to Carlos Alcaraz's comments about Jannik Sinner, German tennis legend Boris Becker expressed:

“Well said Carlos."

Before receiving his three-month suspension, Jannik Sinner had competed at the 2025 Australian Open, where he defended his title by defeating Alexander Zverev in the final to claim his second Melbourne Major and his third Grand Slam title overall.

When will Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner play next?

Jannik Sinner (L) & Carlos Alcaraz (R) at the 2024 Six Kings Slam [Image Source: Getty Images]

Carlos Alcaraz will next compete at the 2025 Qatar Open which is scheduled to be held from February 17 to February 22, 2025, at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha, Qatar.

Alcaraz is the top seed at the tournament and will begin his campaign by taking on Marin Cilic in the first round. He will enter the ATP 500 hard court tournament in Doha on the back of winning the ABN AMRO Open where he defeated the likes of Botic van de Zandschulp, Andrea Vavassori, Pedro Martinez, Hubert Hurkacz and Alex de Minaur en route to the title.

Carlos Alcaraz and Marin Cilic have faced each other four times on the ATP Tour with the Spaniard emerging victorious in three of those encounters. Their most recent clash was in the fourth round of the 2022 US Open, where Alcaraz secured a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 victory and ultimately claimed the Grand Slam title by defeating Casper Ruud in the final.

Apart from Carlos Alcaraz, players who will compete at the 2025 Qatar Open are Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alex de Minaur, among others.

Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner is next expected to compete at the 2025 Italian Open after completing his three-month doping suspension. Last year, he had to withdraw from the tournament due to a hip injury.

Sinner's best performance at the ATP Masters 1000 clay court tournament in Rome came in 2022 when he reached the quarterfinals. He had defeated Pedro Martinez, Fabio Fognini, and Filip Krajinovic before falling to eventual runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas in the last eight.

