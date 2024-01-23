Boris Becker elated as son Elias surprises him with unplanned visit to TV studio in Munich

Boris Becker had a pleasant surprise when his son Elias came to visit him during his interview at Eurosport Germany’s TV studio in Munich on Monday, January 22.

Elias Becker is the second son of Boris and his ex-wife Barbara Feltus, a designer, former actress, and model. The couple divorced in 2001, after eight years of marriage, but they co-parented their two children, Elias, 24, and his older brother Noah, 30.

Elias has followed in his mother’s footsteps as a model, DJ, and actor, and has been signed by multiple model management agencies. He was named one of Britain’s 'most eligible people' by Tatler magazine in 2021.

Becker posted the picture on his Instagram account on Monday, January 22, in which the father-son duo can be seen posing together, and wrote:

"What a nice surprise today in Munich! My son Elias came to visit me in the TV Studio!"

Becker recently celebrated his eldest son Noah’s 30th birthday by posting an adorable video collage of their father-son memories over the years.

Becker shared a video on his Instagram account on Thursday, January 18, which featured a collection of photos capturing special moments between father and son throughout the years, accompanied by the song 'What Love Is' by Zimmer90.

"Happy Birthday Noah🎈! Can’t believe it’s been 30 years already since you changed my life forever! Love Papa," Becker wrote.

Novak Djokovic receives congratulations from ex-coach Boris Becker on his fifth European Sportsperson of the Year title

Boris Becker and Novak Djokovic at the 2019 Laureus World Sports Awards

Novak Djokovic's former coach Boris Becker extended his congratulations to the Serb for being named European Sportsperson of the Year for the fifth time.

Djokovic and Becker collaborated from 2013 to 2016, achieving significant success with six Grand Slam titles. Under Becker's guidance, the Serb won 14 Masters 1000 titles secured the Career Grand Slam by winning the 2016 French Open.

Djokovic led the list with 178 points and beat out Erling Haaland, Max Verstappen, Nikola Jokic, and Iga Swiatek to secure the title for the fifth time in 12 years. The Serb had also won the award in 2011, 2015, 2018, and 2021.

Becker took to X (formerly Twitter) back in December 2023 to congratulate Djokovic on his achievement.

"Well deserved Schatzi," Becker wrote.

Novak Djokovic is currently participating in the 2024 Australian Open, where he will face 12th seed Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, January 23.