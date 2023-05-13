Boris Becker, the former World No.1 tennis player, has expressed his immense pride in his daughter Anna Ermakova, who has made it to the final of the German reality television show "Let's Dance."

Ermakova, who is a model, social media influencer, and entrepreneur, is currently competing on the show, which is similar to British show "Strictly Come Dancing" and its American version "Dancing with the Stars." The show pairs celebrities with professional dancers to compete against each other.

Boris Becker took to social media and wished his daughter luck ahead of the all-important semifinal.

"Wishing you only the very best for the semifinals tonight!," he wrote on Instagram.

After the 23-year-old became one of the three couples to advance to the grand finale, the former World No.1 stated that he "could not be prouder" of his daughter's achievement.

"Could not be prouder. My daughter is going to the final show," he posted.

Boris Becker wishes Carlos Alcaraz doesn't lose the desire and mood for tennis

Carlos Alcaraz won the 2023 Madrid Open

Boris Becker recently stated that Carlos Alcaraz has the "talent and appetite" to dominate the landscape of men's tennis in the coming years. However, he acknowledged that there are many variables that can cause a roadblock for the Spaniard.

"He would have the talent and the appetite for it. But so many things can go wrong. He can get injured or lose the will once he has won everything three or four times," Boris Becker said in an interview with Eurosport.

Becker expressed his hope that Alcaraz would not lose the desire and mood for competetive tennis and that people will talk about him for years to come.

"My wish is that he doesn't lose the desire and the mood for our wonderful sport and that we'll still be talking about Carlos Alcaraz in 15 years' time," he added.

The six-time Grand Slam champion lauded the 20-year-old's powerful style of play and deemed him to be "rewriting tennis history."

"Carlos plays tennis very differently. What impresses me the most is his powerful style of play. When he hits his forehand with full topspin, there's no grass anymore [a German proverb that his hitting is so effective]," Becker said.

"Whoever dares take on a rally against him has lost anyway. We used to say that about [Rafael] Nadal and [Novak] Djokovic. But Alcaraz has even more punch and even more topspin in his shots. That's why he's rewriting tennis history," he added.

Carlos Alcaraz will begin his Italian Open campaign against compatriot Albert Ramolas-Vinolas on Saturday, May 13.

