Boris Becker extends congratulations to Alexander Zverev for his title win at the Chengdu Open

Former world No. 1, Boris Becker congratulated Russian tennis player Alexander Zverev for his victory at the 2023 Chengdu Open.

In a post on his Instagram story, Becker shared a photo of the ATP's world No.10 defeated Roman Safiullin in the finals 6-7(2) 7-6(5) 6-3 on Tuesday, 26th September.

Becker captioned the photo "Glückwunsch Sascha," which translates to "Congratulations Sascha" in English.

Zverev wins the Chengdu Open

In Russian, the name "Sascha" is often used as a nickname for the name "Alexander"

Zverev had another victory earlier this season when he defeated Laslo Djere in the finals of the German Open in Hamburg. This win has improved his prospects of qualifying for the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals in Turin.

Alexander Zverev is presently in Beijing, gearing up for the 2023 China Open where he's set to face Diego Schwartzman in the first round. He holds a 3-2 lead in their head-to-head matchups. Notably, the German last defeated the Argentinian at the 2020 Nitto ATP Finals.

"He’s playing the best tennis of his life" - Alexander Zverev Commends Roman Safiulin on his runner up finish at the Chengdu Open.

Roman Safiulin, runner-up. Chengdu Open

Alexander Zverev completed a hard-earned title run on Tuesday evening in China as he defeated fellow Russia Roman Safiulin in the finals of the ATP 250 tournament.

During a post-match press conference, the 26-year-old player expressed his admiration for Safiulin, acknowledging that he is currently delivering the peak performance of his tennis career.

He also noted that the way Safiulin secured victories during the week made it clear that he had defeated many top players quite convincingly, confirming that he was in excellent form.

"He’s playing the best tennis of his life for sure, the way he was winning this week, I think he beat a lot of great players quite easily, so I knew that he was playing well. Obviously, I’m happy to be able to come back and to win this title.” Alexander Zverev said

Safiullin showcased brilliant form throughout the Chengdu tournament, maintaining it in the final by striking 33 winners against his opponent's 25.

Roman Safiulin is currently ranked No. 41 on the ATP rankings. After finishing as the runner-up, he was on the verge of tears in an emotional moment as he expressed his gratitude for the collective support of his wife, family, and team.

"Of course, I want to thank my team, my wife especially. We made a really long way from the futures to the final of the ATP and top 50 players." Roman Safiulin said