Boris Becker furiously calls out 'disrespect' after being excluded in celebration of Carlos Alcaraz, Roger Federer's grasscourt feat

Boris Becker took exception to this century's ATP pros being singled out for completing the Queen's Club-Wimbledon double after Carlos Alcaraz secured his fifth title of the year on Sunday (June 22). The German believes that the players of his generation also deserve praise for their achievements while inferring that they tend to get overlooked.

Alcaraz showed impressive grit during the Queen's Club final on Sunday, outlasting the Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka 7-5, 6-7(5), 6-2 in two hours and 10 minutes to nab his second career title at the 500-level event. With his triumph, the Spaniard joined Roger Federer and Andy Murray as the only players to win either one of the lead-up events in Halle or Queen's and Wimbledon on multiple occasions.

An X (formerly Twitter) user alluded to the same statistic in a post, which caught the attention of Boris Becker. The six-time Major winner felt that he and his peers from the past were being disrespected as he questioned why the records from the past century are not talked about with the same fervor as those of this century.

"Why would you always reduce to this century and disrespect the history of tennis!?" Boris Becker wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) handle.

The original poster was quick to realize their mistake, as they further listed the German, Pete Sampras, John McEnroe, and Jimmy Connors as the players from the last century who had recorded multiple title victories at Queen's and Wimbledon.

Boris Becker won first two singles titles of his career at Queen's Club and Wimbledon

BECKER GERMANY WIMBLEDON TROPHY - Source: Getty

Boris Becker is the youngest player ever to complete the elusive Queen's Club-Wimbledon double. A year after turning pro in 1984, the German came out all guns blazing during the grass court swing at the bare age of 17. He served his way to his maiden pro title at Queen's Club before saving his best for the grass court Major a few weeks later.

Becker weathered two tough five-setters in the first week at SW19 and would win a couple of four-setters in the second week to win his first-ever Grand Slam tournament in record-breaking fashion, making him the youngest men's singles Major winner in Wimbledon history. The former World No. 1 would win three more titles at Queen's Club and two more at the All England Club, respectively, before his retirement in 1999.

Since hanging up his racket, he has mostly worked as an analyst while also having offered his coaching services to the likes of Novak Djokovic and Holger Rune.

