Carlos Alcaraz received a glowing compliment from Boris Becker, who hailed the former's win at the Queen’s Club Championships as a remarkable feat.

Alcaraz, who returned to the top of the rankings with his title, will be the top seed for the first time in his career in Wimbledon. He beat Alex De Minaur 6-4, 6-4 in the final on Sunday, becoming the youngest winner of the event since Becker (1985) and Lleyton Hewitt (2000).

Becker, who won six Grand Slam titles including three Wimbledon trophies, expressed his admiration for Alcaraz on his Instagram account on Monday, June 26. He posted a photo of Alcaraz with the trophy and wrote that he had won a very important grass-court tournament with a rich history.

"Congratulations Carlos! You have won a very prestigious grass court tournament with great history," Becker wrote on Instagram.

The Queen’s Club Championships is a prestigious grass-court tournament in London that has featured past champions such as Jimmy Connors, John McEnroe, Pete Sampras, Rafael Nadal, and Andy Murray. It is seen as an important preparation for Wimbledon, which begins on July 3.

Alcaraz has now won five ATP titles this year, including three on clay and one on hard court. He has also defeated top players such as Grigor Dimitrov, and Sebastian Korda on grass.

"Being top-seed at Wimbledon is a big advantage" - Carlos Alcaraz after his Queen’s Club victory

Carlos Alcaraz made a stunning debut at Queen’s, winning all his five matches and clinching the title with a 4-2 record on grass. The ecstatic Spaniard said that the victory showed that he can also excel on grass, besides clay and hardcourt.

“It’s a great feeling to win this amazing tournament in my first appearance here. It’s fantastic to know that I have a good level on grass, and of course, it’s always special to be the champion of any tournament.” Alcaraz said after the match.

Alcaraz only faced one tough challenge in his first match against Arthur Rinderknech, which he won in a third-set tiebreak. He then cruised through the rest of the draw without losing a set, claiming his fifth title of the year and matching Daniil Medvedev’s record.

The win was Alcaraz’s 40th of the season, with only four losses against his name. The Spaniard will now aim to make his maiden Wimbledon quarterfinal after falling to Jannik Sinner in the last 16 last year.

Carlos Alcaraz will face a tough challenge at Wimbledon, where Novak Djokovic will be aiming for his fourth title and his third Grand Slam of the year.

