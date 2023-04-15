Former tennis player Boris Becker has joined hands with Liverpool FC in remembering the victims of the Hillsborough tragedy on its 34th anniversary.

The Hillsborough disaster was a lethal human crush that happened at the Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield on 15 April 1989. The incident claimed the lives of 97 people, leaving several others injured.

The calamity occurred when Liverpool FC faced Nottingham Forest in a semifinal clash at the FA Cup. Minutes before kick-off, one of the exit gates was opened in an effort to ease overcrowding outside the entrance. This resulted in overcrowding of the paddocks beyond the gates, springing a mass human stampede.

On the incident's 34th anniversary, Liverpool FC captain Jordan Henderson and manager Jurgen Klopp paid tribute to the lost lives, placing floral tributes at the Hillsborough Memorial.

Taking to social media, Becker reshared a video of the incident as he joined them in remembering the victims.

"YNWA [You'll Never Walk Alone]," wrote Becker on Instagram.

Via Boris Becker's Instagram stories

Later in the day, Liverpool's first-team squad convened beside the memorial at their training center and observed a moment of silence in memory of the victims as well.

Boris Becker hails Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel for backing Sadio Mane

Boris Becker hailed Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel for backing Sadio Mane

Boris Becker recently applauded FC Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel for backing Sadio Mane following his dispute with teammate Leroy Sane.

Following his team's 0-3 loss to Manchester City in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, Mane had an argument with Sane. Their clash continued off the pitch and the situation aggravated further with Mane punching the German in the face.

The club issued a one-game suspension and fine for Mane. Meanwhile, manager Tuchel backed the Senagalese player, stating that everyone has the right to make mistakes.

"He has my full support. He had that before and he still has it after this mistake that he has made. Everyone has the right to make a mistake," Tuchel stated as per Sky Sports.

Becker took to Instagram to commend his compatriot, Tuchel, for his strong statement.

"Word," wrote Becker.

Boris Becker's Instagram story on Friday

Mane apologized to Sane and his teammates for his actions afterwards. He is expected to be back in action for the club for their second leg fixture against Manchester City in the Champions League on Thursday (April 20).

