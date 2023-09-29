Boris Becker joins Usain Bolt, football legend Lothar Matthäus & others in celebrating Puma's 75th anniversary at their headquarters

At Puma's 75th anniversary celebration in Herzogenaurach, Germany, Boris Becker, former world No. 1, along with sports icons Usain Bolt and Lothar Matthäus, joined in commemorating the occasion at the company's headquarters.

On Friday, the six-time Grand Slam champion shared a social media post on his Instagram account. He posted several photos, including one where he stood with the eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt and another where he was pictured alongside his compatriot Lothar Matthäus, a 1990 FIFA World Cup winner and Ballon d'Or recipient. Additionally, he shared group photos with other individuals.

"It's a family affair," Boris becker captioned the post.

Puma, established in 1948, had its origins in the Dassler Brothers Shoe Factory, which Rudolf and his brother Adolf "Adi" Dassler co-founded in 1924.

As their relationship soured, they decided to part ways in 1948, resulting in the creation of two distinct companies: Adidas and Puma. Puma specializes in crafting athletic and casual footwear, as well as apparel and accessories.

Puma offers a wide array of products tailored for sports and activities such as football, basketball, tennis, running, training, fitness, golf, cricket, motorsports, and athleisure.

The brand boasts a rich history of sponsoring renowned athletes, including legendary figures like Usain Bolt, Pelé, Eusébio, Johan Cruyff, Diego Maradona, Lothar Matthaus, Michael Schumacher, Jim Hines, Boris Becker, Martina Navratilova, Tommie Smith, Joe Namath, Linford Christie, Colin Jackson, Heike Drechsler, and Clyde Frazier, among others.

“He doesn't have to prove anything to anyone anymore” - Boris Becker discusses Novak Djokovic's achievements and success

Red Carpet - 2019 Laureus World Sports Awards - Monaco. Boris Becker and Novak Djokovic

Boris Becker commented on Novak Djokovic's latest achievement, where Djokovic secured his 24th Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open in early September. It's worth noting that Boris Becker, too, clinched the US Open title once in 1989 when he defeated Czech-American Ivan Lendl in the final.

In a recent interview on the 'Das Gelbe vom Ball' podcast by Eurosport Germany, Becker expressed his admiration for Novak Djokovic's enduring motivation and determination at the age of 36 to remain a top contender in tennis.

Becker, who had previously coached Djokovic, went on to say that Djokovic's consistency and excellence no longer surprise him.

Furthermore, Becker emphasized that Djokovic has already earned the respect and admiration of tennis enthusiasts worldwide, having nothing left to prove in his illustrious career.

"There is nothing that surprises me about Novak Djokovic anymore. But that at 36 he still has the motivation, that he has the desire, that he has the leisure and invests the time. I mean, he doesn't have to prove anything to anyone anymore. I think all of us who love tennis, who also respect him, are a bit speechless," Becker said.