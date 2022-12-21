Six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker has stunningly revealed that there was an attempt on his life during his recently ended prison sentence in the United Kingdom. Becker was released from HM Prison Huntercombe last week after serving eight months of his 30-month prison sentence.

The German was handed the punishment by Southwark Crown Court in London after he was found guilty of four charges under the Insolvency Act. He had racked up debts of millions of pounds since first declaring bankruptcy in 2017. He was released ahead of the completion of his sentence, as he was eligible for a deportation order. After release, Becker immediately flew to Germany.

In one of his first interviews since being released from prison, the 55-year-old revealed how he had to befriend some of his fellow inmates to help protect himself from the threats of another prisoner.

“I have established relationships of trust with three prisoners who saved my life. In October, a prisoner wanted to kill me. He explained to me exactly what he was planning to do, but I had the support of these other inmates, and the next day this dangerous person who has been behind bars for 12 years came to apologise," Boris Becker said in an interview with Sat1.

The player-turned-commentator also added that he took to giving math, English, and fitness lessons to fellow inmates during his time in jail.

"I spent my time teaching English and math to other prisoners. A few weeks later, I studied the philosophy of stoicism, which I then taught to inmates. I was also their physical trainer. Luckily I had these few occupations, otherwise I would have gone mad," added the German.

"I went to bed hungry, which had never happened to me before" - Boris Becker

Boris Becker at Wimbledon in 2015

Boris Becker has had a very luxurious life since his teenage years, as he became Wimbledon champion at the age of 17. Needless to say, he was not afforded the same luxuries during his prison sentence, as he often went to sleep hungry.

“I am the same person, but I have become more humble. I lost a lot of weight. I went to bed hungry, which had never happened to me before. My time in prison did me good health-wise," said the German.

The former World No. 1 believes his prison sentence has changed him for the greater good by helping him regain a lot of his virtues from his early years. He promised to make full use of this "second chance" that life has afforded him.

"I think I have found in myself the human that I was many years ago. This condemnation was a very harsh lesson. A lesson that hurt me a lot. But with hindsight, it also had positive repercussions. I thought a lot, I recognised my missteps. I didn't always have the right people around me, I was badly advised," he said.

He continued:

"These eight months have softened me. I want to keep this straight path. I received a second chance, it's up to me to seize it and to be faithful to my principles. This prison stay allowed me to find myself, it served me," he added.

Becker was declared bankrupt in June 2017 for an upaid loan on his estate in Mallorca.

