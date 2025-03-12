Boris Becker makes his feelings clear on Rafael Nadal after Andy Roddick interviews Spaniard

Novak Djokovic's ex-coach Boris Becker applauded Andy Roddick for having a thoughtful conversation with Rafael Nadal. The renowned coach also urged fans and young tennis enthusiasts to visit the Rafael Nadal Academy in Mallorca for its dignity.

Nadal appeared as a special guest in an episode of the Served with Andy Roddick podcast. He opened up about his life after retirement and shared various unforgettable moments, including his rivalry with Novak Djokovic and his glorious opportunity at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Becker didn't hold back, appreciating former pro Roddick for inviting Nadal in the podcast. He also invited tennis enthusiasts to pay a visit to the Rafael Nadal Tennis Academy. The institution has been identifying and honing the skills of young talent since 2016.

"Kudos to @andyroddick for interviewing @RafaelNadal on his podcast ! Rafa is unique and one of the most important sportsmen ever !!! Go visit his academy as well , it’s worth it! #mallorca #manacor @rnadalacademy," he wrote on X.

Nadal played his last match as a pro at the Davis Cup Finals three years ago. His recent conversation with Andy Roddick not only unveiled his post-retirement schedule but also extracted his views on the current scenario of top players.

Rafael Nadal explains why his rivalry with Roger Federer was more likeable

Next Gen ATP Finals Presented By PIF - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Rafael Nadal took a moment to address his rivalries with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. He explained that the core reason why fans liked him playing against the Swiss tennis maestro more, as compared to the Serb. He also mentioned how the plans to take down Federer were always clear in his mind.

“With Roger, the rivalry was a little bit more attractive for the fans than with Novak against me. Even if I played more times against Novak and we played the same important matches or even more, but with Roger the strategy was more clear. “It was like a chess match. Everyone knows what’s going to happen. Everyone knows what the strategy is going to be," he said.

Nadal played a total of 40 matches against Federer throughout his career. Although he had some moments of disappointment, the Spaniard ended up with a 24-16 dominance against the Swiss legend.

The two taking the court together against each other was a spectacle for the whole sporting community. It also brought a lot of attention to the sport globally.

