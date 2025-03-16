Boris Becker makes his feelings known on Holger Rune beating Daniil Medvedev to reach Indian Wells final

Holger Rune has triumphed over Daniil Medvedev to advance to the 2025 BNP Paribas Open final. Boris Becker, who was closely following the duo's blockbuster clash at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Indian Wells, shared his opinion on the Dane's impressive win.

With Rune and Medvedev locking horns in a highly anticipated contest for a coveted spot in the Indian Wells final, Becker disclosed that he tuned in for the encounter and lavished praise on the pair's "great battle."

"Watching @holgerrune2003 v @DaniilMedwed at the @BNPPARIBASOPEN ! Great battle so far from both players…Let’s see how it develops!?! @atptour," he posted on X.

Boris Becker witnessed as Holger Rune claimed a hard-fought 7-5, 6-4 victory after a one-hour and 40-minute encounter, quashing Daniil Medvedev's hopes of reaching his third consecutive Indian Wells final and improving on his back-to-back runner-up finishes.

Following the riveting clash, the German shared that he was delighted to see Rune emerge victorious against Medvedev and make his first tour-level final since the 2024 Brisbane International.

"Happy for @holgerrune2003 winning against @DaniilMedwed and making the final at @BNPPARIBASOPEN! @atptour," he wrote.

Holger Rune himself took immsense satisfaction in defeating a formidable rival like Daniil Medvedev and leveling their head-to-head record at 2-2.

"I’m very proud of myself" - Holger Rune after beating Daniil Medvedev to advance to Indian Wells final

Holger Rune and Daniil Medvedev - Source: Getty

Speaking in his on-court interview, Holger Rune emphasized the significance of his victory over Daniil Medvedev in the Indian Wells Masters semifinals, admitting that competing against the former World No. 1 had been among the "toughest" challenges in his professional career.

The 21-year-old also shared that he was proud of himself for applying the right tactics to accomplish the difficult task of beating Medvedev.

"It means everything. The job is not over yet, but it feels amazing. Playing Daniil is one of the toughest challenges for me on Tour. I managed to beat him the first time [we played], but we know each other well. I obviously had the right tactics, but it was still so difficult because he puts in great effort and is super solid. So, I’m very proud of myself," Rune said.

Following his win over Medvedev, Rune will square off against Jack Draper or two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the Indian Wells final, as he aims to win his second ATP Masters 1000 title.

