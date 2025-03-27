Boris Becker reacts to $800M-worth LeBron James revealing truth behind not talking to arch-rival Michael Jordan

6-time Major winner Boris Becker has commented on recent remarks made by LeBron James about his relationship with fellow NBA legend Michael Jordan. James was interviewed on the Pat McAfee Show in the US and talked at length about his friendship with the late Kobe Bryant, and his lack of a relationship with Jordan currently.

Ad

NBA fans have long been divided about which of James (who's worth $800 million according to celebritynetworth.com) or Jordan deserves the title of the GOAT (greatest of all time). The debate was brought into sharp relief recently when James, who at age 40 is still competing at the highest level, became the first player to pass 50,000 career points in the regular and postseason combined.

LeBron told McAfee that he and Jordan are not on speaking terms. Their conversation was posted on the ClutchPoints X (formerly Twitter) page, and picked up by tennis icon Boris Becker, who reposted it with his remark:

Ad

Trending

"Interesting comment from LeBron about MJ."

In the interview, James indicates that the only reason for their arms-length relationship is that he's still competing and breaking records, and Jordan's competitive streak won't allow a friendship until he stops. He said (from the start):

"We don't talk. I think it's because I'm still playing... And we all know MJ, even if you don't know him personally, he's one of the most ruthless competitors there is, and until I'm done, and he doesn't have to look at me running up and down wearing the number 23, and every time my name is mentioned with his, he's like "I don't want to f***ing talk to you. Do not talk to me, I'm on the back nine, do not call me."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Michael Jordan managed 32,292 points in a career that spanned 19 years, at 30.1 points per game. James' 22 years in the NBA have yielded a 27 points per game average. Many of their individual stats are too close to compare - Jordan has six championships to LeBron's four, and five MVPs to James' four. The GOAT debate rages on.

Boris Becker was inspired by Michael Jordan, and so was LeBron James

Boris Becker - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 1 - Source: Getty

Boris Becker has made no secret of his admiration for Michael Jordan. Last Christmas, he was moved to post about Jordan's health clinic initiative, in which the former NBA star has financed several clinics for underprivileged communities. Becker was moved to post on X, as reported by MSN.com:

Ad

"MJ is a legend."

Despite their lack of friendship, LeBron James finished his Pat McAfee Show interview with a tribute to Jordan. He has no doubts that when he finally stops playing, the pair will strike up a friendship.

"I wear No. 23 because of MJ, that inspiration that he gave me as a kid in Akron, Ohio, that don't have much inspiration in your home town, you look at something. It's gotta be somebody in sports, somebody in music, somebody on the TV screen, so like, Will Smith in Fresh Prince of Bel Air, Michael Jordan playing for the Bulls, Jay-Z, Biggie and Tupac, that was my inspirations."

Boris Becker, Michael Jordan, and LeBron James are all legends of their time. In their respective eras they lit up the world of sports, and are inspirational to aspiring sportspeople the world over.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback