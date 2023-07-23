Boris Becker reacts to Bayern Munich Champions League 2013 winners' reunion ft. Bastian Schweinsteiger and Philipp Lahm

Tennis legend Boris Becker recently reacted to the reunion of Bayern Munich's Champion League 2013 winners at the 10th anniversary of their achievement.

Facing Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund in the final, Bayern Munich won the title thanks to an 89th-minute goal by Arjen Robben. Fellow winger Franck Ribery set Robben up, and the "Robbery" duo snatched the title from Dortmund.

Ribery controlled a long ball on the edge of the box and flicked it into Robben's path. The Dutch winger coolly slotted the ball underneath Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller.

Both teams used a familiar 4-2-3-1 formation, with Dortmund's Marco Reus moving infield to accommodate Kevin Grosskreutz on the flank and Bayern's Thomas Muller doing the same.

Ten years after the historic event, the winning team had a reunion where players like Bastian Schweinsteiger, Philipp Lahm, Thomas Muller, Manuel Neuer, and, their then-manager, Jupp Heynckes, were present.

Six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker reacted to the event by writing the German club's motto, "Mia San Mia." It translates to "We are who we are."

"Mia San Mia," he wrote.

Boris Becker via Instagram stories.

"I was surrounded by murderers, by drug dealers, by rapists" - Boris Becker opens up about his prison time

Boris Becker pictured at the 2023 Laureus World Sports Awards, Paris.

Boris Becker was given a 30-month prison term in April 2022 for hiding assets after being declared bankrupt and transferring significant amounts of cash illegally.

However, the German tennis legend was released early as part of a fast-track deportation program for foreign nationals. Ordinarily, he would have had to complete serving half of his sentence before becoming eligible for release.

Becker, who cannot return to Britain for the next 10 years, opened up about his time in prison in an interview with the BBC. He stated that anyone who claims prison life isn't hard is lying.

The German recalled that he was surrounded by rapists, smugglers, and dangerous criminals, among others, and had to fight for survival every day and surround himself with the tough ones to get protection.

"Whoever says that prison life isn't hard and isn't difficult I think is lying. I was surrounded by murderers, by drug dealers, by rapists, by people smugglers, by dangerous criminals," the three-time Wimbledon champion said.

"You fight every day for survival. Quickly you have to surround yourself with the tough boys, as I would call it, because you need protection," he added.