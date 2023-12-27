Boris Becker reacts to Carlos Alcaraz saying Rafael Nadal is "100% ready" for 2024 comeback

Boris Becker has recently shared his reaction to Carlos Alcaraz's claim that Rafael Nadal is "100% ready" for his comeback in 2024.

Nadal is set to make his return at the 2024 Brisbane International after being sidelined for nearly a year due to a hip injury sustained at the 2023 Australian Open. His return to professional tennis excited many, including his compatriot, Alcaraz.

Alcaraz is currently in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where he beat Novak Djokovic in an exhibition match. Before that, the Spaniard addressed the media, stating that Nadal is fully fit and "ready for great things' in the upcoming season.

"I saw some videos of him practising, he's 100%," the 20-year-old said (via BBC). "I hear from other players that they practised with Rafa in these past weeks and they said that he's going to return to his good level. His top level. I think he's ready for great things this year as well."

Following that, Boris Becker took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his reaction to Carlos Alcaraz's comments on Rafael Nadal's comeback. The six-time Grand Slam champion wrote:

"Word."

Nadal and Alcaraz will compete in an exhibition match in 2024, which will be organized by Netflix. The Netflix Slam will take place on March 3 at MGM Resorts International's Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas' Michelob Ultra Arena.

Boris Becker thinks Rafael Nadal has to "suffer a little" to get back on track in 2024

Rafael Nadal pictured at Real Madrid CF vs Real Sociedad

Boris Becker recently spoke with Eurosport and stated that Rafael Nadal will focus on the clay swing and try to win the French Open and a medal at the Paris Olympics, rather than the Australian Open.

"I don't think his expectations for Melbourne are sky-high right now: if he wins a few matches there, good for him," Becker said. "He will then concentrate on the clay-court tournaments early on. He'll definitely play Monte Carlo, Barcelona, Madrid and maybe even Rome in order to be 100 per cent fit again in Paris."

"His goal has to be Roland Garros, and then the Olympics, both of which will be played in Paris on clay," he added.

The German also believes that the 37-year-old will need to "suffer a little" to get back on track.

"But he has to play first: he will only gain match fitness and match practice by playing in matches. So, he has to suffer a little so that he gets better in March, April, until he can play his best game in May," Boris Becker said.

