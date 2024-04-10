Boris Becker reacts to controversial penalty denial during Arsenal's champions league tie against Bayern Munich

Former World No. 1 Boris Becker reacted sarcastically to a penalty claim made by Arsenal during their UEFA Champions League tie against Bayern Munich.

English football club Arsenal took on the reigning German champions Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the Champions League 2024 on Tuesday night (April 10). The duo battled for 90 minutes and settled for a 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Becker, who is an avid football enthusiast, reacted to a penalty claim made by Arsenal fans, which was denied in the dying moments of the match. He replied to a post made by popular journalist Piers Morgan who emphasized that Arsenal should have been awarded a penalty.

Their interaction on social media platform 'X' can be seen below:

"This is a penalty. End," Piers Morgan wrote.

"Really...?" Boris Becker replied to the post.

Boris Becker is a six-time Grand Slam champion and the youngest player ever to win the Wimbledon Championships at the age of 17. He turned into a tennis coach after his playing career and has assisted top players on tour such as Novak Djokovic and Holger Rune.

A football fan, the German also showed solidarity with Real Madrid footballer Vinicius Junior during his emotional press conference. The Brazilian recently opened up on how he has been dealing with constant racism in Spain.

Becker reposted his press conference on his Instagram account and voiced his support against racism.

"We stand together against Racism period," Boris Becker wrote on Instagram.

Boris Becker stands with Vinicius Jn'r against Racism

"Great achievement,"- Boris Becker congratulates Ben Shelton on his recent title triumph in Houston

Boris Becker recently congratulated Ben Shelton on his maiden title triumph on clay at the U.S Men's Claycourt Championships in Houston.

World No. 14 Ben Shelton has made a perfect start to his claycourt season, capturing the U.S. Men's Claycourt Championships. He outclassed World No. 23 Frances Tiafoe in the finals with a scoreline of 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.

Becker, who likes to keep a close eye on the latest developments in tennis, took to his Instagram account to congratulate the American. He also mentioned the fact that he competed against Shelton's father on multiple occasions on the main tour.

"Great achievement! I did play your father few times..." Becker captioned his Instagram post.

Bryan Shelton (Shelton's father) also clinched a title in Houston at the River Oaks International Tennis Tournament in 1992. He defeated Jeff Tarango in three sets in the finals. Ben Shelton has managed to achieve the same after 32 years on the men's tour.