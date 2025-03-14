Boris Becker reacts to Stephen A. Smith's scathing LeBron James criticism amid pair's feud over basketball legend's son

Boris Becker recently delivered his reaction to Stephen A. Smith's unfiltered criticism of LeBron James. Smith's words stemmed from James confronting the sports television personality after he aired a controversial take on the basketball legend's son Bronny, whose NBA career has only just started.

Ad

In January, the 57-year-old controversially told ESPN that Bronny wouldn't be in the NBA had it not been for his legendary father.

"I am really, really trying to be as respectful as I possibly can be to LeBron James. I am pleading with LeBron James as a father: Stop this, stop this. We all know that Bronny James is in the NBA because of his dad," Smith said.

Ad

Trending

Earlier in March, there was an in-person, courtside confrontation between Smith and James at Madison Square Garden during the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the New York Knicks. Videos of the heated moment later went viral. Smith later disclosed that the confrontation was a result of his earlier comments about James' son.

Recently, the sports television personality featured as a guest on the Gil's Arena podcast and became animated at one point as he lashed out at the all-time leading scorer of the NBA.

Ad

"You said (addressing James), "You f**king with my son!" No I wasn't! I was talking about you, not about your son! I know he's number 55! I know he got work to do! I believe that he got potential to go pro, I truly believe that! It's going to be tough, but I think he can pull it off and by the way, I root for him! I ain't rooting against nobody," Smith said. (at 0:48)

Ad

The 57-year-old later added:

"All of us as reporters, as a league, as an NBA franchise, all of us got to sit back and be quiet, and capitulate to your s**t! You did that!" (at 1:18)

Expand Tweet

Ad

Former world No. 1 men's singles tennis legend Boris Becker, an avid follower of the NBA, took notice of Stephen A. Smith's raging rant about LeBron James and wrote on X:

"Damn Stephen A."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Last year, Becker had voiced his resounding support for Bronny following his second-round NBA Draft pick by the Lakers.

Los Angeles Lakers picking LeBron James' eldest son Bronny sparked supportive response from Boris Becker

Boris Becker(Source: Getty)

After Bronny was picked by the Lakers, there was considerable excitement in the air regarding the potential of the youngster featuring in the same team as his father. Boris Becker too, was enthusiastic at the time at the prospect of LeBron James and Bronny becoming the first father-son duo in the NBA to play simultaneously.

Ad

Via Instagram Stories, the six-time singles Grand Slam champion shared a picture of the smiling father-son duo sporting the iconic colors of the Lakers, and captioned the post:

"Absolutely insane partnership"

Boris Becker also reacted after James and Bronny finally did make NBA history by playing together in a pre-season game for the Lakers against the Phoenix Suns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback