Boris Becker reveals harsh truth about how maiden Wimbledon win affected his career

Boris Becker recently opened up about his historic Wimbledon 1985 win and made a brutally honest assessment about why it should've come later in his life. The German became the youngest Wimbledon men's singles winner when he defeated Kevin Curren in the final.

Ad

Speaking about his triumph, Becker explained how the win demanded that he mature quickly. He was 17 years, seven months, and 15 days at the time of his win.

"In retrospect, perhaps my greatest victory is that I didn't break down. Inevitably, I had to grow up very quickly after my first Wimbledon victory. I had to defend myself, fight, and learn to do my own thing," Becker told Sports Illustrated.

Ad

Trending

However, though catapulting to stardom may have its fair share of boons, Boris Becker explained he would've much rather preferred getting his hands on the coveted trophy a little later in life, as it would rid him of the 'child prodigy' tag he had to carry. The 57-year-old won Wimbledon two more times, in 1986 and in 1989.

"Many of the problems I encountered afterward wouldn't have happened. Being the youngest Wimbledon winner of all time brought many advantages, but also disadvantages. It would have been better for my health, for my life, if I had won Wimbledon later, at 21 or 22, and not at 17 or 18. (...) Because then I would no longer have been the child prodigy that people still see me as. Whether professionally or privately, for many people, I will always just be the 17-year-old from Leimen. And I probably won't be able to change that."

Ad

Though Becker wishes he could've won Wimbledon later in life, it doesn't change his immense love for the place one bit, as he still cherishes every moment he gets to spend there.

"Wimbledon was always like Christmas for me, the most wonderful time of the year" - Boris Becker

Boris Becker at Wimbledon 2019 - Source: Getty

Continuing his thoughts, Boris Becker, on a lighter note, opened up about his love for the tournament and said how he was welcomed with love whenever he returned to SW19. He also mentioned his son did his early schooling at Wimbledon Village, where he lived for 10 years.

Ad

"Yes, it's also a piece of home. An oasis of well-being. Even after my career, when I returned, whether as a coach or as a journalist, I was always treated as a friend of the family. Wimbledon was always like Christmas for me. The most wonderful time of the year. I lived in Wimbledon Village for ten years; my son Amadeus went to kindergarten there; I know the baker, the butcher, and also the milkman, who is still there. If I have a home as an athlete, it's Wimbledon."

It is worth noting that Boris Becker's legacy at Wimbledon didn't end with his three titles, as he helped Novak Djokovic, as a coach, to lift the trophy two times.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivom Krishnan Shivom is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers tennis. He has always been in love with sports and tries to watch every sport possible. His favorite sports are tennis, ice hockey cricket, and football. Shivom is a die-hard Rafael Nadal fan, his all-time favorite athlete, and much like the Spaniard, he plays tennis left-handed. Know More